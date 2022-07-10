How appropriate that director Baz Luhrmann would take on the larger-than-life subject of Elvis Presley. The bigger-is-better Australian director who gave us the Leonardo DiCaprio/Claire Danes “Romeo and Juliet,” “Moulin Rouge” and “Strictly Ballroom” would be my choice. While not one of Elvis’ screaming fans, I well remember hitting the dance floor when he crooned “Love Me Tender” or wrapped his bluesy voice around “Hound Dog.”
“Elvis” premiered in May at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. It opened in the U.S. the last week of June, on track to be the writer/director’s biggest box office hit. And why not? While many thought the gyrating singer dangerous to young folks, he was a legend even prior to a forced two-year military service that sent him to Germany, where he met his wife, Priscilla, whose father was an officer at his overseas base
Luhrmann’s film is a biographical look at the singer and his complicated relationship with his manager/father figure, Col. Tom Parker. Parker turned out to be neither a colonel, nor even Tom Parker, but a Dutchman named Andreas Cornelis von Kuijk, who immigrated to the U.S. illegally, changed his name and worked in carnivals until he decided that managing singers was more lucrative. Parker’s “colonel” rank was a gift from Jimmie Davis, for Parker’s help in getting him elected governor of Louisiana. It was an honorary colonel-cy in the Louisiana State Militia.
Parker spotted Elvis early in his career, knew a good thing and grabbed it. Elvis was young and naive. From the get-go, Parker managed him 50-50, and for a poor boy from Mississippi, whatever he made was gravy. The only feedback Elvis cared about was from his mother, with whom he shared a particularly close relationship. Initially, the big house (‘Graceland’) and the pink cadillacs were for her. When she died in 1958, of heart failure, hepatitis and cirrhosis, he was devastated.
By this time Parker had learned how easy it was to manipulate the “King of Pop,” and Luhrmann makes sure the audience knows it. The bigger Elvis became, the more money he required, and Parker was happy to oblige him. Early on, he had capitalized on Elvis products, everything from coffee cups to T-shirts — Parker was ahead of his time.
Actually, Luhrmann uses the Colonel as the narrator of this story, told in occasionally fuzzy flashbacks. A young Elvis visiting a Black gospel tent. Looking in the windows of Lansky’s, an upscale Black men’s store in Memphis. Elvis with his guitar hanging over his shoulder, breezing in to their public housing apartment. Leaning in the window downtown to hear Black Beale Street blues singers, Elvis’ early sound was known as a cross between Gospel and Blues.
Tom Hanks plays Parker, with a bald head, a sharply tweaked nose and a fat suit. Luhrmann has him capturing Parker’s ultimately criminal manipulations of Elvis with asides to the camera, as if we didn’t know exactly what Parker was doing. When Elvis’ tired, overweight and drugged body finally begins to fail him, Luhrmann offers one more nail in the coffin, with Parker telling the doctor ministering to an Elvis who has passed out on floor of the International Hotel in Vegas, “I don’t care what you do, but that man has to get up and appear on that stage tonight.” So the doctor gives him another shot of some upper.
The last frames of the film are scenes of the real Elvis, in what appears to be from his final performances in Vegas, where Parker pimped him to drain the last possible dollar out of him.
Young actor Austin Butler is terrific as Elvis, he has the hair, the jaw, the movements. Butler played Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” I don’t remember him in that film, but I will from now on. As my movie buddy said, “I can’t believe I enjoyed it (the movie) so much more than I thought I would.” All I could say was, “You and me.”
This is a ‘big’ movie for a big star. But if nothing else, go for the music.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
