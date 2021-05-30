School is out for the summer, and our grandkids came over the day after they got out to hit the pool, though to me the water temperature was somewhere between ice cold and numbing. They didn’t care, and I’m pretty sure those temperatures didn’t make much difference to me when I was their age.
Back in the 1960s, summer was freedom. Freedom from teachers and their silly little rules, from math and its silly little rules, and those guys they now call “bullies.” There was always one around though they must have instituted some kind of tag team process, because they changed year after year.
That continued until I told the Old Man about one particularly frustrating guy named Looney (and he was) that wouldn’t leave me alone. He showed me what to do, and the next day I told my friend Curtis about it. He also showed me the same technique and one day after school about two days before summer vacation began, I tried what they suggested.
It worked by applying my fist to the point of Looney’s nose, which blossomed quite nicely with a wet, red bloom. After that, he went looking elsewhere for his entertainment and no one ever bothered me again.
We were outside a lot back then, enjoying the outdoors, and we often lined up with friends of varying degrees. No matter what the temperature on those hot days, we’d scratch up a game of baseball on the school grounds. It seemed there was always a couple of guys we didn’t know, and from time to time trouble arose.
Trouble came with a variety of names. Sometimes they were guys a year or two older. Other times, someone would get hurt by sliding into base, or hitting someone pretty hard during a pickup basketball game, or playing football.
If it truly was an accident, we shook off the blood, or picked off the damaged toenail that was barely hanging on, or we gathered around the victim to watch in fascination as a goose egg rose on a forehead.
In town, we ganged up and went onto the streets to ride our bikes. I remember one day our numbers swelled 20 strong, and Jack Henderson said we should ride over to the old gravel pit to ride up and down piles of sand, or over drop-offs, or thread through trails winding around cedars and hardwoods.
I was almost hit as we cut through cars stopped at a light. I squeezed through two lanes on Scyene Road, but failed to take the empty turn lane into account. I’m sure I scared the pee-waddlin’ out of that lady driver when I popped out in front of her.
We were a couple of miles from the house, and our parents had no idea where we were. I think most of us came home at dusk with scraped knees and elbows, or damaged appendages. If we’d had cell phones, I could have documented a legendary goose egg that arose on Jack’s forehead.
One hot summer day right after I got my license, I drove up to the Rexall to see if the drugstore had any new paperbacks on the rack. I’d barely gotten inside, and was considering a cherry Coke with lots of ice, when what was left of Little Brother (who is six years younger) came through the glass door.
He looked like he’d been through a shredding machine. The entire front of his tee-shirt was covered with dirt, and the obligatory goose egg on his forehead needed its own zip code, but it was his face that was shocking. It looked like an insane cat spent the afternoon clawing him up. Both reinforced knees were torn out on his Sear’s Best jeans, and even his hands and arms were skinned.
“How’d you know I was here?”
“I saw Dad’s car out front.”
“What happened?”
He wiped his nose.
“I was riding my bike down that steep hill over in Lomax Park when I hit a bump and my front wheel popped off. The forks dug in and I went headfirst over the handle bars.”
“You should have tightened that nut a little more when you were working on it.”
“I’ll use a wrench next time instead of my fingers.”
That recollection came to me this afternoon when I was out running errands and saw a bicycle gang of kids heading for parts unknown. I’ve related those little vignettes because kids need to get out this summer, away from electronic devices, to play games and sweat, to get hurt without some adult gasping and grabbing them up, to make up their own games and argue about nonexistent rules or to change the rules as they play, to mix it up with others, and to run the streets and woods and parks.
They need to get their own scars that will remain into their elderly years, like the scars I have from bobwire, from when I learned you can’t use your finger to stop a rolling American Flyer wagon, from crashing bikes, a thrown rock, sharp glass and even the metal lid off a coffee can, not to mention faded scars from deeply skinned knees and elbows.
Let ’em be kids without helicopter moms and dads trying to keep them from getting hurt, because that teaches them what can happen if they do dumb things. It’ll serve them for life, and they won’t grow up to be Karens.
I really wrote that, didn’t I?
