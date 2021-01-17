Despite Covid-19 shutting down regular meetings, the Paris Chapter of the NAACP continues its work toward reaching goals civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. established for the nation more than 55 years ago.
The nation pauses Monday to celebrate the beloved leader, who, had he lived, would have celebrated his 92nd birthday Jan. 15. He died of an assassin’s bullet April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, three years after President Lyndon Baines Johnson pushed through massive civil rights legislation.
“The MLK Holiday gives us a brief opportunity to celebrate the life of an individual who dedicated his life to change,” Paris NAACP Chapter President Robert High said about the man he knew as a youth and with whom High participated in civil rights marches led by the learned scholar.
“The civil rights movement has moved from the picket line to the ballot box, and we have traded our picket signs for yard signs,” High said.
Speaking of voter participation, High said the local chapter’s main focus this year has been voter registration and taking people who needed transportation to the polls.
“We had a tremendous voter registration campaign that included postcards sent out to prospective voters, and we registered a number of individuals that had never voted before,” High said. “We also provided rides to the polls and any assistance people might need to vote.”
High said the chapter also provided information about early voting.
“My phone simply rang off the hook with people wanting to know where to vote early and where the polling places were on the day of the election,” High said of the November general election that saw record numbers of Lamar County voters flock to the polls for early voting, mirroring nationwide participation.
High said the chapter always participates in the MLK Parade, which was replaced Saturday with a drive-by lunch event. To his dismay, High said there will be no Heritage Banquet this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time the event has been called off in the past 25 years or so.
“I wouldn’t want to put our members or the community in harm’s way,” High said.
The chapter participated in food drives for the holidays, and it’s legal redress committee has been active with several individuals needing help with civil rights issues, he said.
Despite King’s best efforts, High said the NAACP is needed as much today as it was 109 years ago when several Black and Anglo individuals began meeting on a national level to see what could be accomplished toward racial justice.
“Dr. King preached nonviolent and peaceful demonstrations as the key to meeting those goals,” High said. “If he were alive today, I’m sure he would be the first to admit things have changed.”
But not systemic racism and racial prejudice, which High says still exist, adding “the world has changed, but some things have just taken a different form.”
“Racism and racial prejudice are practiced in covert ways and are not as overt as they were in the 1960s and before,” High said, noting that one out of every Black young man can expect to be sentenced to prison compared to one of 17 Anglo young men.
“Men are still judged by the color of their skin, and not the content of their character,” High said, emphasizing one of the dreams King had for America. “One of the best examples is the recent insurrection in our nation’s Capitol. There is no doubt in my mind had those individuals been Black, five would have not come close to the number of individuals who would have been shot or killed.”
With a mission to ensure the political, educational, social and economic rights of individuals and to eliminate race-based discrimation for all people, High reemphasized the continued need for a NAACP chapter in Paris.
“Education and opportunities are the keys to success as we go forward,” High said.
