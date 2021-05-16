The Hunting Club membership was gathered in the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe when I arrived. The table was covered with dirty plates and empty glasses, but the rest of the cafe was empty.
Doc leaned back, his forefinger through the handle of a thick coffee mug.
“What took you so long?”
The guys slid over so I could sit on the end beside Wrong Willie.
“It’s that time of year again.”
Jerry Wayne nodded in sympathy.
“I completely understand. Turkey season is over and there’s not much to hunt until dove season.”
“Worse.” I looked around for Doreen.
“He’s talking about allergies.” Delbert P. Axelrod, a six-foot virus, popped a piece of wiggly bacon into his mouth.
“No I’m not.”
A klaxon went off only slightly below the sound of an explosion. Willie fished his cellphone from his shirt pocket and studied the screen as the noise assaulted our ears.
Doc winced.
“You want to make that thing stop?”
It continued to ring.
He glanced up.
“Huh?”
I pointed.
“Push the button on the side if you don’t want to answer it.”
Willie tilted the phone.
“Really?” He pushed the button and the klaxon stopped. “I didn’t know you could do that.”
“Why didn’t you answer it?”
“It wasn’t Jan.” He was talking about his wife.
“That’s why I was late. The War Department’s birthday and our anniversary are coming up in a couple of weeks. I was online, trying to find a couple of presents.”
Doc drained his mug and looked toward the kitchen. Doreen was still nowhere in sight.
“I remember when y’all got married, but when’s her birthday?”
“The same day.”
He shook his head.
“Poor planning.”
“I agree, but at least I don’t have to remember two different dates in the same month. Two presents at the same time are a problem, though.”
“What’d you get her last year?” Jerry Wayne drained his coffee.
I still didn’t have mine, and wondered where Doreen had gone.
“I don’t remember.”
“You’re in trouble, then.” Delbert used a piece of toast to sop up the last of his fried egg. Get her some flowers.”
“She don’t like dead flowers.”
“Dead?”
“Once you cut them, they’re dead.”
“I have an idea.” Doc leaned forward and laced his fingers, just as he used to do when we were in meetings. “You’ve been saying you want to take her to the range so she can practice with that pistol you bought her last year.”
I shook my head.
“I don’t have that kind of money, Doc. You know what a box of .38s goes for these days. She doesn’t want me to spend much.”
Delbert’s face brightened with one of his lame ideas.
“How about some .223?”
“Never in her life has she uttered ‘I want a box of .223 ammo,’ and I’m not interested in dipping into my savings for the price they’re asking these days.”
“Good point,” Doc said. “The only other piece of advice I have for you is what Donna told me several years ago after I bought her one of those new high-powered vacuum cleaners.”
All of us waited for sage advice in dealing with women.
“She said for me not to ever buy her anything with a power cord.”
We nodded.
Willie tapped at his phone’s screen.
“What does she like?”
“A lot of things, but she buys whatever she wants when she wants it. She likes dragonflies, but I swear, we have enough wine glasses and prints. She won’t let me buy her any clothes, probably because of a shirt and leather jacket I gave her when we were dating.”
“What was wrong with them?” Willie continued to tap his phone.
“She never wore ’em. I mentioned the jacket once, and she said she didn’t have anything to go with purple.” I sighed. “It looked blue to me.”
Still no coffee, or Doreen. I began to feel caffeine withdrawal.
“I’ve bought her massages, had her car detailed, bought earrings until she doesn’t need any more, tickets to musicals…”
The guys shuddered at the thought.
“…gift cards, but they aren’t that personal, a spa day, I once bought her a set of cookware because that’s what she said she wanted, wall sconces…”
“Sconces?”
I shrugged at Delbert’s surprise.
“She wanted them, too. Don’t suggest flyrods, or anything else associated with the outdoors.”
Doc ticked ideas off on his fingers.
“No clothes, flowers, kitchenware, appliances or anything else you’ve ever bought her. I have one suggestion.”
“What’s that?”
Jerry Wayne broke in.
“We go somewhere to get more coffee…”
“That’s it!”
“What?”
“I’ll take her to a wine tasting weekend down in the Hill Country.”
Ignoring the puzzled looks on their faces, I jumped up and hurried home to tell her my idea, but it ruined the surprise. I’m gonna start thinking about next year right now.
