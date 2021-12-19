BOGATA - When Rivercrest Junior High School seventh-grader Caitlin Williams isn’t in school, out hunting or working on the family ranch, she is more than likely competing in a rodeo somewhere.
“I have been riding horses ever since I was able to sit up,” she said, adding that in the earliest days of riding she was a passenger with her dad or older brother in the saddle holding onto her.
But for a while now, she’s been riding on her own and competing in rodeos as often as she can.
“I started competing when I was 8,” she said.
Just last month she competed in a Texas Junior High Rodeo Association event in Sulphur Springs, where she placed fifth in goat tying, sixth in ribbon roping and 15th in barrel racing.
“I love them all,” she said. “I like the challenge. I like competing.”
In the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association events, which are monthly from September to March, is where she earns points to try to qualify for the state meet in Gonzales next year.
She said the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association divides the state into 10 regions.
“We are in Region 4, and they take the top 10 finishers in each of the regions in each event to state,” she said. “At the final in March is when you find out if you’re going to state.”
Competitors earn points by competing in at least eight Texas Junior High Rodeo Association rodeos throughout the season.
While the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association events are only once a month and always in Sulphur Springs, if you look around you can find a rodeo, mom Heather Williams said.
“If you look hard enough, you can find a rodeo just about every weekend,” she said.
In addition to the fun Caitlin has competing, she also makes friends on the rodeo circuit.
“It’s competitive, but it’s friendly. We cheer each other on. That is one of the things I like about it,” she said.
Participating in rodeos is Caitlin’s main extracurricular activity, she said.
“I don’t play sports,” Caitlin said. “I practice barrel racing and goat tying to improve my times.”
She also spends a lot of time on the family ranch around Cuthand brushing, washing and keeping her horses, Gray and Boone, in good shape.
Her family ranch that she shares with her mom, her dad Brandon, and her brother Cody is near Cuthand and that is where she and her brother like to hunt, she said.
“I like to go hog hunting and deer hunting,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.