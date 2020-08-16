"I was calling from Dr. Hurt’s office to let you know that all of your labs look normal." What does that even mean?
Even when the news is positive, it is frustrating to know that your health care provider is looking at dozens of numbers on a computer screen only to hear it summarized without any explanation. While every patient and every provider is unique in what labs they order and how they are interpreted, I’ll do my best to break down some of the more common lab tests this week with the complete metabolic panel.
Like my previous column, this is intended to be a general overview, and it should not be taken as medical advice specific to you. Instead, I hope it sheds a bit of light into how fascinating “normal” can be. Furthermore, it is grossly oversimplified and doesn’t do the beauty of human pathophysiology any justice, as entire books have probably been written about the nuances of each lab value.
The complete metabolic panel, or “CMP” as it is commonly known, is a lab panel that is almost always included with routine blood work. In general, your provider is looking at three groups of lab values in a CMP: numbers detailing your liver function, kidney function and your electrolytes.
The main job of the liver is to filter blood coming from the digestive tract before passing through the rest of the body. It “sees” most of the foods, medication and supplements you put in your body first and can help detoxify any chemicals that would be harmful. A liver function test helps make sure it is functioning correctly, and it can be the first step in identifying fatty liver, hepatitis or cirrhosis. If these are elevated, your provider may change certain medications or possibly order an ultrasound to evaluate the cause.
Your kidneys also act as a filter, and they remove waste products and extra fluid from the blood and excrete them in the urine. This fluid shift helps maintain a balance of water, electrolytes and minerals. Furthermore, the kidneys play a vital role in the production of red blood cells, as well as blood pressure regulation. One of the first things a provider would look at to make sure the kidneys are functioning properly is the “creatinine” value in a CMP, normally between 0.85 and 1.1.
Electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, each have specific individual roles in the body. Too much or too little can help explain dizziness, seizures and muscle cramps. Chronic conditions like diabetes and medication side effects can also cause electrolyte abnormalities. Providers usually look at each of these in relation to the kidney function, your current medication list, and any acute symptoms or concerns you have described.
As you can see, “everything’s all right” is a shorter phone call than describing your CMP line by line. Still, don’t hesitate to ask your health care provider any questions specific to your lab values as you try to optimize your health.
