I have to confess that I wasn’t a fan of 1986's “Top Gun.” I thought at the time that it was written for a lot of Tom Cruise posturing. I found no chemistry between Cruise and Kelly McGillis. And I was bored by all the pumping testosterone. “Top Gun: Maverick” has some of the posturing and a fair amount of testosterone, but I see they’ve added a couple of women pilots guilty of the same competitive horsing around. And even though Cruise’s character, cal-sign “Maverick,” is brought in as a flight instructor, don’t think for a minute he doesn’t get to fly–with or without permission.
The film opens with classic Maverick behavior — doing something he’s going to get in trouble for. This time he’s being ordered to stand down from testing a new Navy stealth fighter for its 10g capability. But his old friend, now admiral, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer reprising his role) rescues him to train a select group of top guns for a mission taking out an unsanctioned uranium enrichment facility deemed a threat to humanity. (They never identify the country.)
Maverick has been cooling his heels with the same rank of Navy captain in order to keep flying. You add a star and you’re out of the cockpit. Maverick opted to remain a test pilot. His new digs are at NAS North Island, the north end of the Coronado Peninsula on San Diego Bay–Naval Base Coronado, home port to several of the Navy’s aircraft carriers.
This film was in discussion as long ago as 2010, when Paramount talked to Jerry Bruckheimer and the original director, Tony Scott, about doing a sequel. Scott was interested but said he didn’t want to do a sequel, he wanted to do a reinvention. His suicide in 2012 put that on ice.
Then in 2017, Cruise said it was happening. Later that year Joseph Kosinski was announced as director. Kosinski worked with Cruise on “Oblivion,” and prior to that he did “Tron.” He’s a director known for his CGI work. But oddly, in lieu of too much CGI, Cruise likes to do his own stunts, and he flies.
Cast began to line up and shooting began. Jennifer Connelly was signed to play Maverick’s old girlfriend, an admiral’s daughter, single mom, who owns the favorite watering hole on the beach. Miles Teller (the “Divergent” series, “Whiplash”) signed to play the son of Goose Bradshaw, Maverick’s best friend and wingman who died in the first film. Maverick felt such guilt over Goose’s death that it led to trying to be a father to “Rooster.” And he has a bone to pick with Maverick. Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer (as the admirals) and the youngsters came on board, with Glen Powell (“Hangman”) the struttingest. Preliminary production started in summer 2019.
Cruise designed a unique three-month bootcamp for the actors, with training in underwater evacuation, aerial aviation and the preliminary training to build spatial awareness inside the aircraft and flights. The actors had to learn how to run the cameras because when they were up in the jet they had to direct themselves. They also needed to learn about lighting, cinematography and editing.
Then Covid happened. When they finally had the film in the can, movie theaters weren’t really open, and Bruckheimer, Kosinski and Cruise all agreed this film needed to be seen on a big screen. It was, after all, filmed in an IMAX format. Yeah, the rumor that it will soon be streaming is just that — a rumor. Netflix, Apple and HBO Max all bid on distribution and Paramount said no. So buy a ticket ladies and gentlemen. This one’s worth the price.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
