Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.