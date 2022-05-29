‘Downton Abbey: A New Era” is a sequel to 2019’s “Downton Abbey,” which everyone knows to be a money-making return of the Crawleys, en famille, who with their extended family of servants inhabit the fictional, but grand, home that is in reality Highclere Castle.
The British TV series by creator/writer Julian Fellowes burst onto the scene in 2010, with a sudden popularity in both Britain and the U.S., that surprised even the production company. Fellowes supplied sufficient plot lines to last through 2015. But when it was over, audiences weren’t willing to let go. So Fellowes started writing again. That film, which saw a visit by the royal family to the Crawley estate, had a more than healthy box office. And after Fellowes finished penning “The Gilded Age” for HBO, he went to work on this.
We’re now 12 years out from 2010, and I must say the cast has weathered time very well. Hugh Bonneville, who plays Robert Crawley, 7th Earl of Grantham, looks younger than ever. He’s lost his paunch and appears to have had a bit of work on his face. Elizabeth McGovern, who plays his wife, is beautiful as ever. Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary looks a bit weary at times — but remember that she manages the estate with Tom Branson (Allen Leech). She‘s married to a race car driver, played by Matthew Goode — who’s having a film moment right now and couldn’t find time in his schedule for an appearance. And we’re all just grateful Lady Edith is finally happy.
People complained that the earlier film didn’t have enough going on, so Fellowes went all in for this. There are plot lines going everywhere. The dowager Countess, Violet Crawley, whose endless wit is mined by the irrepressible Maggie Smith, announces that she has been left a villa in the south of France (that means the Riviera), and she wants to go for “the season” to decide if she will accept it.
It was left to her by the recently deceased Marquis de Montmirail, with whom she once spent a week in her youth, prior to her marriage to the 6th Earl. The family is invited down by the Marquis’ eldest son, executor of his estate. While his mother, the widow, is furious and wanting to sue for possession, the son points out that there were four wills before his father died, and Violet was in all four. Ooh lala.
Meanwhile, the roof is leaking everywhere at Downton, and rental money from a company wanting to make a film there could replace it. That old stick-in-the-mud Carson, the Crawley’s retired butler, thinks they would be too tawdry to have the run of the house. But Mary’s level head prevails. So while most of the family head south to warmer climes, white linen and tennis, the sound of waves and dancing on the patio, Mary and some of the staff remain to hold the fort for a production company.
Hugh Dancy plays the film director who, caught in-between the end of silent movies and the beginning of talkies, falls for Lady Mary — her beauty and her brains.
Does anyone remember that Hugh Bonneville was in “Notting Hill”? I’ll see you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
