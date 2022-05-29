One of my favorite directors, Brit John Madden, who gave us “Shakespeare in Love” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” has a new film just released on Netflix called “Operation Mincemeat.” The film is about a real intelligence operation launched by British intelligence, then directed by Admiral John Godfrey. It was midwar and the goal was to convince Hitler that the Allies planned a European invasion in Greece. Ian Fleming was appointed Godfrey’s aide when he joined the war effort in 1939, and is said to have based Bond’s M16 boss, “M,” on Godfrey.