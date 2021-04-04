James, a friend of the family, pointed through my windshield of my truck at the gravel county road disappearing into the distance.
“What are those?”
I slowed and squinted.
“Those what?”
Wrong Willie leaned forward from the back seat.
“All I see is a line of trees way up there.”
“That’s what I’m talking about. Standing in front of the trees.”
The trees in question was so far away I couldn’t make out any distinct features, let alone anything standing in front of them.
I took off my glasses, dug a pair of binoculars out of the console, and adjusted the focus.
“Those are cattle laying down. James, you can actually see them from here?”
He nodded.
“I thought they were hogs.”
“You have incredible eyesight.”
Willie took the binoculars from my hand and I pressed the foot-feed. We were just outside of Hamlin, Texas, to look at James’ family land. He’s offered to let us hunt there for free, and said the place was full of deer, hogs, and turkey. It sounded like a dream come true.
“The first gate is right up there.” James pointed again. He’s a pointer. “Those cattle belong to the guy who owns this land as far as you can see. The trees is where ours start.” He pointed again. “I’ll get the gate.”
I was glad, because it’s a wire gap and hate those with a passion. He laid it aside and we pulled in and got out. I slung a 7mm mag mover my shoulder. Willie loaded his 30.06, and James carried an AR-15. Turkey season was still a couple of weeks away.
The wind was blowing from the east at a pretty good clip, but the still-bare mesquites, oaks, and hackberries broke it for us.
“This two-track leads to the first deer stand and feeder…” James spoke softly. “The last time I was here I spooked a big bunch of hogs about twenty yards ahead and when they ran, a flock of turkeys took off in that direction.” He paused. “You hear that?”
Willie frowned.
“I can barely hear you. What?”
I listened, but heard nothing.
“Turkey. I hear turkey clucking close by.”
Willie and I turned in circles, trying to hear what he was talking about.
James whispered.
“One just yelped. I hear hogs grunting, too.” He’s a few years younger than us, but I didn’t think my ears were that bad.
“I don’t hear a thing.” Willie put a hand behind his ear to help amplify the sound.
“Look up there.” James barely breathed the words. “I see turkeys coming through the woods.”
Looking like twin Mr. Magoo’s, Willie and I squinted again. Nothing.
The binoculars were hanging around my neck, so I went through the routine again of taking off my glasses and fiddling with the focus. I whispered to Willie. “Yep, I see turkeys all right. There must be thirty of them and a couple are huge gobblers.”
The big flock crossed the road at a trot and Willie finally spotted them. “I don’t know how you do that, James. Do you take vitamins or something?”
He shrugged. “No.”
I turned to him. “You haven’t shot guns a lot, have you?”
“A little, but I always use hearing protection.”
“There you go.” Willie started down the lane. “We’ve shot so much over the years we’ve both ruined our hearing.”
“Huh,” I said.
James started to repeat what Willie’d just said and I stopped him. “I’m just busting his chops.”
“Oh. Funny.”
“I can barely hear you two,” Willie complained.
James took two steps and stopped. “Some brush is crackling over there.”
Willie spun around. “Where?”
“Over there. See that little dip? Hogs are grunting in there.”
“They can’t be. We’re too close.” Willie shook his head. “They’d have already run.”
“The wind’s in our favor.”
I took two steps around a thick tangle of brush and froze. There were probably thirty hogs lying around in the thick stuff. I knelt and the rifle came to my shoulder. The guys stiffened and spread out. From the corner of my eye I saw Willie raise his rifle.
Sensing us, the hogs stood. A big sow grunted and turned sideways, giving me a perfect shot. The big magnum roared and she pitched sideways. At the same time, rifles on either side of me opened up and thunder filled the woods.
The surviving pigs of various sizes and colors exploded from the brush and scattered in all directions. At the same time, another flock of turkeys took to the air about forty yards away.
Willie clicked the safety on his rifle and grinned. “I think this is gonna be a grand year for hunting.”
“Yep, but we’re either gonna have to get new glasses and some hearing aids, or we’ll have to pay James here to guide us every time we come out.”
“Huh?” James asked and laughed.
We didn’t that was very funny, though.
