North Lamar High School Principal Mark Keith recognized staff and students displaying excellence during the second nine weeks.
The standouts were nominated by their teachers based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar High School. The top students are recognized at the end of each nine week grading period. Teachers are selected by campus administrators.
Teachers who were recognized include Terri Allen and Chace Holt. Students who were honored from each department include: from the English department, Jackson Hoskins, Katelynn Wood, Eric Resindez and Elonia Allmon; from the Career and Technology department Legend Clark and Brooke Shurbet; from the Science department Wyatt Brady, Mia Davis, Rebecca Dueck and Braeden Wilkins; from the Social Studies department Stephen Mann, Katelyn Cochran, Stevy Hoskins and Justin Daughtrey; from the Fine Arts department Cassie Coco, Joy Greenwell, Joseph Daniels and Jillian Jones; and from the Math department Emma Wilkins, Stevy Hoskins and Nhi Thuy Pham.
Those not pictured in the photos are Leanna Fehr and Julie Dyck
