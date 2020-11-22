Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Nov. 20, 2020, include:

Kevin Theodore Friesen to Justina Fehr Boschman

Henry Unger to Paige Leeann Edwards

Elijah Shane Carpenter to Andreanna Elizabeth Ruth Brown

Dustin Lee Chadrick to Debra Kay Easley

Justin Lane Porter to Sydni Paige Watson

Juan de Jesus Soria Hernandez to Maricarmen Carriedo

Alford Green to Cynthia D Mitchell

Stanford Rogers Thurman to Palma Doty Russell

Steven Don Cannon to Dorothy Mechler Johnson

Landon Buie Gill to Dustin Dakota Ash

Justin David Tanner to Lesley Lynn Raven

Jerry Lee Finch to Melissa Michelle Quintero

Sudhanshu Khanna to Meenu Sagar

Nestor Castillo Ortega to Angela Marie Patricia Collins

