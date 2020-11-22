Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Nov. 20, 2020, include:
Kevin Theodore Friesen to Justina Fehr Boschman
Henry Unger to Paige Leeann Edwards
Elijah Shane Carpenter to Andreanna Elizabeth Ruth Brown
Dustin Lee Chadrick to Debra Kay Easley
Justin Lane Porter to Sydni Paige Watson
Juan de Jesus Soria Hernandez to Maricarmen Carriedo
Alford Green to Cynthia D Mitchell
Stanford Rogers Thurman to Palma Doty Russell
Steven Don Cannon to Dorothy Mechler Johnson
Landon Buie Gill to Dustin Dakota Ash
Justin David Tanner to Lesley Lynn Raven
Jerry Lee Finch to Melissa Michelle Quintero
Sudhanshu Khanna to Meenu Sagar
Nestor Castillo Ortega to Angela Marie Patricia Collins
