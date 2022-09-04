Well, we’re deep into summertime and that means it’s just hot.

I laugh at the TV Weather Alarmists who wave their arms in breathless astonishment at that dreaded 100-degree temperature.

“It’s a potentially deadly heat wave that will impact thirteen bazillion Americans and the temperature is only going to go up! Look at this temperature range. One hundred today, and a hundred and one tomorrow!”

They’re right! Light your hair on fire and go running down the street!