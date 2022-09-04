One of my favorite cartoons when I was a kid featured the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote. Even the Old Man liked them, and he laughed every time that poor frazzled coyote fell off a cliff, dropping for days, until he landed in a soft, distant pop of dust.
I got to thinking about old Wile E. this morning when the calendar reminded me that opening day of dove season was close. Of course the first day of season back in the 1960s often found us out with Uncle, the Old Man, and a variety of uncles and cousins of similar ages who drifted in and out of our annual hunts depending on what was going on with them at that time.
The recent drop in temperature and accompanying rains also reminded me of how the old men sometimes went hunting without us kids, leaving us to our own devices. We were too young for shotguns on our own at that time, so Cousin and I got creative one rainy opening day.
There was a chinaberry tree not far from the barn, and it always seemed determined to die, only to resurrect itself each spring. That rainy morning when the elders took off without us, we studied a dove sitting on one of two dead limbs high overhead. It saw us and flew over the chicken house.
I had an idea, much like that determined cartoon coyote.
“Dad says dove always like to sit on dead limbs so they can see.”
Cousin cocked his air gun and looked up at the bare sticks in question.
“Listen.” I pointed toward the bottoms and the soft pops of distant shotguns. “They’re moving the birds down there. I bet that’s where this one came from and I’ve seen two or three come in, but they’ve all flown away because we’re standing here in the open.”
“Then let’s get in the barn out of the rain.”
“Too far to shoot. How about we get some of that sheet iron stacked up over there and make a blind up close to the tree.”
“Well, we prop them up with something and sit under there out of the rain and when the birds light on those bare limbs, we shoot ‘em.”
“That sounds like a lot of work.” He fired at the tree trunk just for something to do and cocked his air rifle again. “Let’s go over there under the oak and shoot at those on the highline wires.”
“Doesn’t seem sporting to me.”
“They’re sitting on artificial structure. Shooting them off limbs is more natural.”
I was deep into my “Field and Stream” and “Outdoor Life” phase, so it made sense in some odd way.
Cousin shouldered his Daisy and swung on a pair of incoming dove.
“We could practice shooting them when they fly past.”
“Have you ever hit a flying bird?”
“That’s why people use shotguns. It throws a better pattern.”
“Then let’s get to sewing.”
I ignored his feeble attempt at humor, because that joke didn’t work with the uncles when I used it the year before.
As the rain soaked our clothes and fat gray dove lit in the aforementioned tree, we rolled two empty fifty-five-gallon barrels into position and wrestled big, rusty sheets of tin into place.
Cousin leaned against the chicken house, wanting to just quit and shoot those unconcerned birds that were up there watching us with great interest.
“Why can’t we shoot at them from right here?”
“There’s a proper order to things.” I was determined to finish our blind. “We want to be sporting about this.”
“I think it’s sporting enough to just stand here and try to hit ‘em in the rain.”
Finally done, we squeezed between the barrels to find the angle was wrong, so we had to rework the idea.
Bored and frustrated, Cousin glanced over to see dozens of unconcerned birds on the nearby highline wires.
“Look. I think we should go over there and shoot at those, if you don’t want to shoot these.”
Frustrated that my idea didn’t work, I gave in and we put the Phantom Sneak on our prey by ducking under the corn crib’s overhang and taking shots from there.
Unfortunately, they were out of range and when we managed to lob a BB high enough, the unconcerned birds sat there and watched the specs arc up and fall, like spectators at a tennis match. Growing bored themselves, some flew away, while newcomers fluttered in through the misting rain to take their places.
Empty-handed and needing to reload, since we’d both neglected to bring along those bright cardboard tubes to refill the magazines, we turned to walk back to the house. There must have been a hundred dove sitting in the chinaberry tree, and just as we approached, a slight gust of wind picked up the sheet iron and flipped it over.
The air filled with a flutter of birds that scattered back toward the highline wires.
Watching them, I wondered if the Acme company made some kind of Dove Ambush Device, but it wouldn’t have mattered, we didn’t have any money in the first place, which brings me to another question that needs answering.
Who financed Wile E. Coyote all those years ago?
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
