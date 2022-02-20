Shelly Seat remembers one time when she was 5, her mom was about to step into the shower, but before she did she had a message for Shelly. Her mom told her, “Don’t answer the phone.”
“The phone rang, and I answered it anyway. I was 5,” Seat said. “It was a lady from a lawyer’s office, and she was calling about this adoption for Shelly.”
But Shelly didn’t know what adoption meant, so she didn’t give any more thought. As she got older, she started noticing she didn’t look much like her mom or at all like her dad or little sister. Her parents both had blue eyes, and she had brown eyes.
“My sister and I, we look like night and day,” she said.
Her wonder and sense that something was odd with her situation got her to start snooping around.
“I started looking at pictures, and on the back of the pictures was a name I wasn’t familiar with. I was never called Shelly Spinks,” she said.
At school, she was called Shelly Gibson, she said. Confused, she still didn’t say anything. But at 13, something a teacher said caught her ear.
“We were in science class. We were doing genetics, and the teacher said two people with blue eyes couldn’t have a child with brown eyes,” Seat said.
That got the best of her, and one day when her parents weren’t home, she went through a filing cabinet. She found her birth certificate and she decided to confront her parents with her questions.
She felt it was God gently pushing her into a talk with her parents. The phone call at 5, the pictures with her last name as Spinks and not Gibson, and the teacher’s comments about blue and brown eyes, were all nudges from God, she said.
“I asked my parents that day, why don’t I look like anybody?” she said. “Y’all have blue eyes, I have brown.”
She told them she had seen the pictures with her last name as Spinks. Why was she known as Gibson at school?
“I told them I found the adoption papers and the birth certificate,” she said.
That’s when she learned her mom was her birth mother, but the man she’d known most of her life as Dad had adopted her. He was not her biological father.
Her mom couldn’t tell her much about her biological dad. In fact, her biological dad never even knew Seat’s mom was pregnant as she had moved to Michigan with her sister and brother-in-law. Seat was born in Michigan.
While her mom’s answers made her feel a bit better, Seat said she still felt that part of her life was incomplete. She was missing a connection, she said.
Then one day when she was 16, she said she had a vision. She called it a “God wink.”
“I was doing laundry and I walked by a mirror. I looked in the mirror and saw a male face that looked like me and God told me, ‘When you find him, you will know because you’ll look just like him,” she said.
When she got married to Ronnie Seat 30 years ago, she told him her story. She said she’s talked often of missing her connection with her biological dad, especially since her husband has a big family and family is important to him.
“When I go around all of them and I see all of them in one another, their mannerisms, their quirkiness, just everything, and I don’t have that, so I noticed it more,” she said.
Her husband suggested a DNA test.
“I looked some up and 23andMe stood out to me,” she said.
Once she sent in the test kit, she said she prayed. It just so happened that two matches turned up on her results, and it turned out they were her half-sisters.
“I finally got in touch with Jennifer Rodriquez and she had questions,” Seat said.
Jennifer’s dad, Joe Ramirez, decided to do the DNA test, too.
“It came back that he was my father,” Seat said.
They first met in Houston during the Thanksgiving weekend.
“Stephanie (another half-sister) came to the door. When I walked in, I could see him at the table. He was the handsomest, cutest version of me. I am crying; he’s crying,” she said.
“I knew that he was my parent. I would have been happy just seeing a picture of my father and people who looked like me,” she said, “But God went above and beyond what I asked for. It was a tearful, emotional reunion. We hugged.”
He had a gift to give his new-found daughter on that first meeting.
“He said, ‘I wanted to give you something, but I didn’t know what to get you, so I am giving you a teddy bear because I was never able to give you one as a little girl,’” Seat said.
Reuniting with her father after 49 years and finding three new sisters and a brother has completed that connection Seat felt she was missing for so many years, she said.
“To see people that look, talk and laugh like you, that are jovial like you means more than I could possibly describe to anyone,” Seat said. “My story is one of hope and faith. You don’t have to know what is going to happen.You just have to know God is going to guide you and you are going to be OK.”
