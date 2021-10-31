We often hear terrible stories about “big pharma.” The good stories don’t get as much attention. Research and development, production, infrastructure and operation costs and paying terminal degree-holding employees can really run up the cost of pharmaceuticals. Like all businesses based on a capitalist system, each company has to make money. Like most, they want to maximize profits. Insurance companies must function off the same capitalist model. It can be frustrating, even disgusting, when they refuse to pay for specific treatments — treatments that can be very beneficial or even life-saving for a patient.
A friend recently received very positive news from one of those money-hungry “big pharma” companies. She learned Merck would cover the cost of a “newer” treatment for her disease. The drug is called Keytruda, and treatments with this drug come with a very hefty price tag that some insurance companies don’t like paying for. My friend is currently battling cancer. For decades, all science had in the tool kit to fight cancer could be categorized as cut, burn or poison. However, drugs like Keytruda offer a new approach. Keytruda is one of many immunotherapies on the market today. This approach is based on getting your own immune system to wake up and attack the cancerous cells.
Keytruda is a much nicer name for the monoclonal antibody pembrolizumab. If you have followed any of my previous articles, you’ve seen several covering monoclonal antibodies and how they are made. You may also recognize the name monoclonal antibody more now due to Covid-19. Monoclonal antibodies are the top treatment on the market for fighting the virus if you contract it. As a class of medications, these manufactured antibodies help with or cure a great many diseases. They are definitely game-changers for many, and you can always recognize them because of their weird names that end in “mab.”
Cancer is a strange cookie for sure, and one key to the growth of a tumor is finding a way to hide from your immune system, which usually finds and kills cancerous cells. Dr. James Allison of University of Texas MD Anderson Center won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2018 for his part in discovering protein receptors on immune cells that act to inhibit their action. Think of these proteins as the “brakes” of the immune system. Logically, he and colleagues like Dr. Tasku Honjo reasoned that taking the brakes off might boost the immune system into attack mode. This could be a great way of fighting off cancer from the inside with cancer’s natural enemy. Keytruda is one of the spin-off products of this research.
Cancer cells of many types express a ton of protein called programmed cell death ligand 1 (PDL1) on their cell membranes. PDL1 can bind with programmed cell death receptor 1 (PD1) on tumor-specific T-cells, our cancer fighters. This interaction signals the T-cell not to attack. So cancerous cells with lots of PDL1 have an off switch for the T-cells that would usually kill them. This allows the tumor to grow at will with no damage.
Keytruda is a humanized mouse monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD1 receptor on the T-cells. By blocking the PD1 receptor, it cannot bind with the PDL1 receptor on the cancer cells. No binding means the T-cell is not switched off, and it can now kill cancer.
I wish my friend the best and am very glad to hear she will receive such a novel and often game-changing treatment at no cost.
