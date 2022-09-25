Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of its courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of the fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
“With the emphasis on eight-week courses,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC president, “students don’t have to wait for the beginning of fall or spring semesters to begin their college education. The ability to start mid-semester offers greater flexibility to students with more choices available.”
In-person classes offered in Paris include business computer applications, networking, and cybersecurity courses; biology courses, including anatomy & physiology; construction management; introduction to mass communications, computing, or sociology; criminal justice courses; blueprint reading and sketching and computer-aided design; economics; electronics and mechatronics; emergency medical services; English composition; federal or Texas government; U.S. history; horology (watchmaking) and jewelry technology; mathematics, including algebra and statistics; music appreciation; psychology; sociology; Spanish; and multiple welding courses.
Online courses in the second eight-week term include agricultural economics; art appreciation; biology courses; financial literacy; introductions to mass communications, computing, sociology, spreadsheets, or the teaching profession; computer programming; criminal justice; theater appreciation; economics; English composition, technical writing, and world literature; federal or Texas government; U.S. history; mathematics including algebra and calculus; marketing, music appreciation, solar system, elementary physics, business communications; psychology, and public speaking.
New students need to apply for admission to PJC, take care of any required testing, meet with a Student Success Coach and set up a degree plan, then register for classes and apply for financial assistance. Scholarships for the current year are available.
Prospective students may email apply@parisjc.edu or fill out an online application at parisjc.edu/apply. For questions, call 903-782-0425 or stop by 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.