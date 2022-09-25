PJC options.jpg

Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of its courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of the fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.

“With the emphasis on eight-week courses,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC president, “students don’t have to wait for the beginning of fall or spring semesters to begin their college education. The ability to start mid-semester offers greater flexibility to students with more choices available.”

