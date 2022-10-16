Q. Dear Neil: Trumpetvine is taking over my backyard. It’s growing up into my trees. How can I kill it down to its roots?

A. Cut off the large “mother” trunks near the ground in March or early April. Drill into the stumps with a pencil-sized bit making several holes to serve as “reservoirs” for weedkiller concentrate. Fill them with a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D and not the glyphosate mentioned in my first answer). Let it soak into the wood of the stump, then refill them the following day. You will probably also have sprouts coming up in your lawn. They’ll be originating off the tethering roots from the original plant. You can try spraying them with the same broadleafed weedkiller mixed at the recommended strength. Apply it while they are growing most actively in mid- or late spring. Several applications one month apart may be needed. You may decide it’s easier simply to use a sharpshooter spade to dig them out of moist soil manually.

