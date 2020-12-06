The Old Man and Uncle were buttoning up their coats beside the pickup when Cousin and I came out of my grandparents’ little farmhouse, mouths full of sausage and biscuits. Uncle opened the passenger door and put three long guns inside, muzzles down. I knew they were unloaded, but it was their rule when carrying guns to keep us all safe.
I swallowed the last of my breakfast and pulled up the collar of my coat to keep the chill off my neck. My breath fogged in the cold air.
“Where are we going?”
The Old Man put a double-bit axe in the back, along with a ripsaw.
“Your grandmother needs a Christmas tree. You boys going with us?”
What a question. Sharp cutting instruments, two shotguns and a .22 semi-automatic were already in the truck and he wondered if we wanted to go?
Cousin and I piled in and slide across the bench seats while the Old Man settled in behind the wheel. Uncle slammed his door and we were backing down the red gravel drive before the engine smoothed. I reached out for the radio dial, but Uncle shook his head.
“Uh, uh. I’m not listening to that mess you kids like.”
“You mean the Beatles?”
The Old Man chuckled.
“He’s talking about that record y’all played at your Uncle Phil’s house a couple of months ago. The one that wouldn’t ever end.”
“Oh.”
I didn’t have much else to say about that. We’d been at the Old Man’s baby brother’s house for a kids birthday party, and my girl cousin Cindy put on our favorite album of the year. We played the long version of In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida over and over until Uncle Phil came into the living room, carefully took the album off the console stereo, opened the front door, and flung it like a Frisby into the darkness.
It was his critical statement on our music.
“Besides,” the Old Man continued as we turned toward the bottoms, “the radio won’t have time to warm up before we get there anyway.”
“I hope the heater warms up.” Cousin shivered. “I’m freezing to death.”
His dad adjusted his hunting vest.
“You’ll warm up once we get to walking.”
“How far are we going?” I glanced out the windshield at the frosted fields and woods.
Instead of answering, the Old Man pointed at a cedar growing beside a fencerow. “That one?”
“Naw.” Uncle shook his head. “I know of one right up here. I saw it a couple of weeks ago when I was hunting quail.”
That perked me up. Uncle never was much for walking through fields and pastures unless there were quail involved.
“I’ll carry the saw.”
The Old Man steered down a dirt road and cut his eyes at me.
“I figured you’d want to carry the .22.”
“What for?”
“Well, we see a squirrel, you might want to shoot it for dinner.”
Cousin frowned.
“So we’re really going hunting?”
His dad nodded and pointed toward the woods.
“Right there, Sonny. We figured you boys would like to do a little hunting as long as we were out here.”
“But I don’t have a gun.” Cousin’s tone was petulant.
“You boys’ll share. Take turn about when we see a squirrel.”
“But y’all brought shotguns and we don’t have the dogs to retrieve.”
“We have you two.” The Old Man killed the engine and laughed. “Boys make great bird dogs, but I wish y’all could smell ‘em first. I’d kinda like to see you two point a covey.”
Minutes later, we were out of the truck and walking across the short grass in a familiar pasture. We hunted there every year, and always brought home birds. Fifty yards into the walk, a covey of quail flushed and two shotguns boomed. Birds fell, and a single popped up on Uncle’s side.
“Get him, Cloyce.”
Uncle shot again. Cousin and I picked up five birds and on the way back, the Old Man pointed.
“Rev, see that squirrel over there on that limb?”
I looked where he pointed and saw a fox squirrel flattened out, watching us.
“Can I shoot him.”
“If you think you can hit him from here. Draw a tight bead and knock him off that limb.”
Taking my time, I sighted down the long barrel and pulled the trigger. The squirrel fell and Cousin raced to pick him up. We swapped and I took the squirrel while he carried the rifle.
The morning passed as we hunted out way around the pasture. The Old Man and Uncle’s game bags bulged with quail and squirrel by the time we got back to the truck and it was only then that I remembered we’d come out for another reason.
“Hey, we don’t have a tree yet.”
The Old Man reached into the truck bed for the hand saw.
“Yes we do. That one right there.”
A well-shaped cedar was only yards from where we’d parked.
“You mean we didn’t have to hunt while we looked for one?”
The Old Man unloaded his shotgun.
“Well, we figured to get you two out of the house for a while and we needed a tree, but there’s no harm in getting in a little shooting at the same time. Always try to have some fun with your work.”
I filed away that bit of wisdom and have applied that lesson more than once through the years, getting in a little hunting and fishing while attending to a mission.
It only makes sense in this apparently senseless world.
