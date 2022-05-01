I suspect it was somewhere in the early 1960s when the Old Man surprised us all by coming home one afternoon with a preowned aluminum Lone Star King Commander boat on a primitive trailer.
The name implies more than the old V-hull delivered as far as looks are concerned, but it was a solid craft perfect for families and running trotlines. Someone parked it under a lot of birds after it came off the line in 1957, but he and I got to work with a water hose and some soap, and pretty soon we scrubbed her down to find it was once blue and white.
The 14-foot boat had three hard bench seats, though a previous owner must have dropped one of Wile E. Coyote’s anvils on the one in the middle. The divot wasn’t bad, though, and provided a kind of basin that caught water when we were out fishing and gave bored kids something to do with worms and worried minnows.
Always tolerant of his boys, he let me name the boat and I brushed “Lightning” on both sides of the stern with some house paint I found in the garage. I can’t tell you how many times we went out in that old Commander. Its heaviest use were in the late ’60s when the Old Man, Mama, and a long list of aunts and uncles spent hot summer weekends on Tawakoni, camping, fishing and enjoying family time.
There were steamy nights, running trotlines by the light of hissing Coleman lanterns, often yielding big blue and flathead catfish, and the occasional bass. Time after time, the Old Man took us kids crappie fishing on Lake Lavon, or White Rock Lake, in Dallas.
You got used to the rocking boat when anyone shifted. At first, I thought it would tip over, but the Old Man just laughed at our fear.
“Your skinny little butts can’t turn this boat over even if you tried.”
“What if we did? Then it’d sink.”
“There’s foam in these seats. This boat will never sink.”
I sanded the hull down and repainted it with a brush sometime around 1970 in a fairly successful attempt to match the original blue and white. A few days later I went out to find Little Brother’d used peel and stick letters to affix Reavis on one side of the stern, and Rocky on the other.
The last time I fished with them out of the Commander was just before I went off to college in 1973. I remember it well, because halfway through that late summer day, I came down with a roaring sinus infection.
The boat didn’t see the water again for decades. The Old Man and I hauled the trailer and boat down the highway one last time, taking it up to my grandparents farm in Lamar County, where she sat for years under a wing shed off the hay barn.
When the time came to sell that property, Willie and Woodrow helped me put the Commander on a flatbed trailer and haul it up to the Oklahoma ranch, where it rested with my Grumman canoe upside down, chained to a tree beside the biggest pool on the property.
One night thieves cut the aluminum ring in the canoe’s bow and walked off with it, leaving the upside down boat to settle deeper into the ground and provide shelter for armadillos and skunks.
As more years passed, the ranch sold and Little Brother wound up with the Commander, which had become somewhat of an albatross around our necks. We considered alternate uses for the watercraft. I thought of “repurposing” it by cutting off the bow and using it as outdoor art by our swimming pool, or somehow propping it up as a quirky sun-shade, or tilting it in such a way as an object of interest to block passersby from looking into the back yard.
Thankfully, we didn’t. After buying the Lamar County property back in November, I knew what to do with that old boat. Little Brother loaded it onto a trailer and took it to the cabin that sits on a peninsula in our four-acre pool.
The wooden stern had long since rotted out and disappeared. Assisted by my son-in-law Jason, and six-year-old grandson Parker (yeah, named after Top Parker in my Red River series set in Lamar County), I replaced the stern and we hand-carried it down to the water.
For the first time in 49 years, the old King Commander floated high and proud. I had about four minutes to admire her until the grand-critters roared up with life jackets and demands for a ride.
While they buckled up, Jason and I attached a trolling motor to the stern and the battery. We shoved off with a two-year old, and the others ranging six, seven, and eight. As I steered around the calm surface of the pool, sitting in the Old Man’s seat, I figured he was up there, looking down with a satisfied smile, watching his descendants enjoy an off-the-cuff purchase he’d made when I was only ten.
I think we’re gonna enjoy that boat full of memories for many years to come.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County.
