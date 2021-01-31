BOGATA — Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley says though things on the City Council have calmed down considerably, there is still more to be done, and residents have to help.
“The citizens have to be involved and help from time to time,” Hinsley said. “We can’t fix problems if they don’t report them. It’s your town, what do you want to see done?”
Hinsley said he and his wife, Nelda Jo, who goes by her middle name, decided to retire to his hometown in 2016, and after a couple of years of settling in, they wanted to get involved.
In October, the retired pastor and medical lab manager was appointed to the council to replace Danny Eudy, who had stepped in to replace Alice Perry. Just two weeks later, he stepped up and accepted the appointment as mayor pro tem for the turbulent council.
“I enjoy it,” Hinsley said. “It’s a new challenge for me. It’s not about enjoying problems, but when you take a problem and solve it, you get a kind of joy about that.”
Hinsley has always loved his hometown. He originally attended the high school at Bogata, the Bulldogs, and was in school when the district merged with Talco to form Rivercrest ISD in 1965. Though his wasn’t the first class to graduate from Rivercrest, it was the first class to graduate at the new Rivercrest High School.
“That first year of consolidation, we attended high school in Talco” because they had better facilities, Hinsley said.
After graduation, he worked at the Campbell’s Soup plant in Paris. It was after high school he met Jo, who worked at the roller rink just outside of Mount Pleasant, he said.
“I met her there. She was skinny, long-haired with freckles, and I didn’t know what she was, but she was just what I was looking for,” Hinsley said.
The couple have been married for 52 years, he said, and through two children, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one on the way, they have always had a good relationship.
“You make a commitment to one another,” Hinsley said. “I try to do things in such a way I can please her, and she does the same thing for me.”
He was lucky, he said. While many of his peers were drafted and shipped off to Vietnam, though his number did come up, instead he was trained as a lab technician and shuffled off to the other side of the planet, to work on a U.S. Army base in Germany, and Jo moved with him.
“We got married in 1968, and six months later Uncle Sam called,” Hinsley said. “I don’t think she’d ever been out of Texas.”
The couple grew up, he said, having to leave behind all of their support network in Northeast Texas.
“It was a good experience,” Hinsley said. “We thought we were grown, so we acted like it.”
The military gave him many lessons that he has been able to apply in his life afterward, he said.
The couple’s first daughter, of two, was born during his three-year stint overseas, he said. After mustering out of the military, he worked a variety of jobs, including construction and working his way up to management of a grocery store while attending West Texas State University up near Amarillo. While at the grocery store, he got his first taste of being in charge of a department and overseeing budgets.
Initially, he thought the grocery store job was his calling, but then he was called elsewhere.
“Actually, it felt like we needed to be involved in church more,” Hinsley said.
The couple enrolled at a bible college in Mississippi to get certification in the ministry. For the next 30 years, they pastored at different churches in the Northeast Texas area while Hinsley was employed as a medical lab technician at different hospitals, with his final job in Lufkin at what was Memorial Hospital. Jo worked as a seamstress with her own business, and in 2016, they both decided to retire and move back to Hinsley’s hometown.
They purchased his aunt’s old home and spent about two and a half years renovating it. Once settled, Hinsley said he turned his eye to how he could become involved in the community.
“After about two years, we were aware of issues going on as far as the city was concerned,” he said.
With the resignations of former mayor Victor Lum and councilwoman Perry, and then mayor pro tem Jacob Rose and councilman Danny Eudy, after a lot of prayer, Hinsley decided to throw his hat in the ring, and his wife supported him. In a whirlwind of two weeks, he went from council nominee to mayor pro tem at the end of October 2020. And then he got to work.
“I was a little bit shocked at the amount of volume in the Texas Constitution,” Hinsley said.
But, thankfully, the Texas Municipal League publishes a booklet that translates it to plain English for new mayors and councilmembers, he said.
“I’ve been using that thing a lot,” Hinsley said. “I’m a little bit older, but I’m capable of learning things.”
Slowly, the council has been clearing up the confusion from the previous administration. They’ve eliminated a couple of positions from city staff and freed up money for other projects. They’ve applied for grants for the city and approved a raise for the police — a main contention point for Lum’s resignation.
“I believe in doing things by the book,” he said. “We’ve been pretty successful.”
His goal has to bring some harmony to the city government, get everyone talking to each other and working together. That first week at mayor pro tem, he said he went around and talked to everybody and really listened.
“I got the impression that they hadn’t really been listened to, their successes, their failures” Hinsley said, “so I became that and learned a lot of things.”
All of the pieces were there, he said, he just got things rolling.
“It’s not just me,” Hinsley said. “It’s the people I’ve got around me. They weren’t given the full opportunity to make it happen. I’m providing the kind of leadership that I think needs to happen.”
He trusts people to do their jobs, he said, and they’ve come through.
And he’s got more projects in the works. The city has started its own economic development corporation, the Azam brothers are opening a new truckstop on the corner of Highways 271 and 37. The city is applying for more grants, including forming a Main Street organization.
He wants Bogata to grow and have what its citizens need and to see all of his new projects through, which is why he’s running for mayor this spring.
“There’s still a lot to do,” Hinsley said.
