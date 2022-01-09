Science is always on the move. Research progresses at such a pace that it’s impossible to keep track of it all. The most challenging part of writing about science for me has been narrowing down a topic and then finding a way to break down it into 500 or so words. When trying to decide on a topic this week, I kept changing my mind, so I decided to cover more than one.
1. Can we help pain with a toxin from one of the deadliest bacterial species known? The article “Anthrax toxins regulate pain signaling and can deliver molecular cargoes into ANTXR2+ DRG sensory neurons” found in the journal Nature Neuroscience makes one think that we can.
Research in pain management has focused on novel ways to control pain without opioids due to their addictive nature. The study is experimental and conducted in mice, but it offers a glimpse of things to come. The major highlights from the article involve learning that pain nerves have receptors that bind the anthrax toxin, but other nerves do not — pretty convenient.
The other big takeaway was learning that the bacterial toxin protective antigen acts as a carrier for other toxins and a doorway into the cell it binds. One cargo toxin PA can carry is called edema factor. When researchers injected the PA+EF combo into the spinal canal of mice, it blocked their pain response to mechanical and thermal stimuli, but it did not impact any other vital signs in the mice. They were perfectly fine, just pain-free. They also figured out how to bind other toxins with PA from other bacteria like botulism. This opens the door to using PA as a Trojan horse to take cargo directly to pain nerves.
2. As you might imagine, research into coronaviruses of all kinds has exploded, and there are a couple of interesting topics here. One comes from the journal Nature Communications, and it is free to read, unlike the previous article. Google the title “Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography” if you want to dive deep into the research.
In short, the researchers have been searching through billions of variable new antigen receptors from the immune system of sharks. Sharks are well known for their excellent immune systems — having an evolutionary history of over 400 million years pays off. These VNARs are akin to tiny antibodies that can fit into the nooks and grooves of proteins that our antibodies could only dream of doing.
The researchers found several that work on a bunch of different coronavirus species. One called 3B4 binds to a part of the receptor-binding domain of multiple coronavirus species spike proteins, including all variants of SARS-CoV-2. It appears to work by blocking the virus from latching to our ACE2 receptors. The shark VNARs offer hope for future therapeutics that work on all versions of coronavirus.
I will leave you with a pretty cool vaccine that looks promising. It might become a game-changer because it’s designed to provide immunity to multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2. The research is being conducted by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The trial is in the early stages, and it has not been tested against omicron like some media outlets have said, but the idea behind it is sound. Search the article “A SARS-CoV-2 ferritin nanoparticle vaccine elicits protective immune responses in nonhuman primates.”
