Starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, we will feature a series of short video presentations throughout the day on the site’s Facebook page, facebook.com/visitsamrayburnhouse/. We will have guests from the local agribusiness community give presentations on their profession or livestock at scheduled times. The history of cotton production in Fannin County from the Fannin County Historical Commission will be included, too.
It’s a tradition to have activities for youth and families at Farming Heritage Day, and this year our virtual event will include craft demonstrations, such as at home, make your own kite, paper loom, corn husk doll and more! Activity kits, including all the supplies you need to follow along with all our craft activities, are available for purchase at our Museum Store for just $5.
For our attendees who cannot make it by, we will post supply lists on Facebook in advance, or message us to have the list emailed to you.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 32 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission. For more information, visit www.visitsamrayburnhouse.com.
