The Hunting Club Membership was gathered in the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe when she came by to take our orders.
“What’ll you boys want this morning?”
The guys seemed slow to order, so I piped up first.
“I want a BLT with extra lettuce and please, nothing but plain light bread.”
Doc glanced up.
“That sounds good, but why’re you so adamant about the bread?”
“Because,” I sighed. “The War Department made bacon sandwiches for supper last week because it’s one of my favorite meals. I love bacon sandwiches, but she threw me a curve ball. We were out of plain white bread and all we had was some of that new stuff they’re trying to push off on us these days.”
“What does that mean?” Doreen frowned, as if I was accusing her of something nefarious.
“It means that I don’t like artisan breads. I want plain old light bread.”
Woodrow nodded in agreement.
“The other day I wanted to make a sandwich and all we had was some kind of ancient grain stuff that was like chewing uncooked oats.”
“And the bread seems…gooey when you chew it.” I almost shuddered. “The bacon she cooked was perfect, nice and crispy, and the tomatoes were firm. I had to add a little more lettuce, because no one ever uses enough, but when I bit into it, I didn’t get that toasted white bread flavor and the whole thing just didn’t taste right.”
The boys stared at me as if I’d suddenly turned green.
“Look, I know what I like. Remember, Willie, how you let Jan buy all that sandwich stuff for lunch out at the Quanah lease? I hate sandwiches, and that’s why I don’t let anyone bring food these days.”
Doreen crossed her arms.
“BLTs are sandwiches.”
“They’re not the same. Look, my dislike for sandwiches might have all started one day in elementary school when I was eating a ham sandwich from my Roy Rogers lunchbox. Mama always bought the cheapest meat she could find, and that one little thin slice had a big string of fat that pulled out when I took a bite. It went down wrong and made me gag over and over. That’s stayed with me ever since then.”
Wrong Willie frowned.
“You need a therapist.”
“Probably. Anyway, if you have some good, clear light bread, like Mrs. Baird’s, or Sunbeam, or Wonder, that’s what I want. But don’t bring me any of that half-stale whole grain stuff. I don’t want solids in my soft bread.”
Doreen studied me like a butterfly on a pin.
“How about a couple of over easy eggs and some bacon.”
“Shredded hash browns?”
“No, but we have some home fries.”
“See!” I almost shouted. “That’s what’s wrong with food these days! We’re getting away from tradition. Home fries are a new name for chunky French fries, which are screwed up themselves, because French fries are for lunch and they taste different. See, I think someone got lazy one morning and decided it was easier to just chop up some red potatoes and throw ‘em into a skillet instead of shredding them appropriately and frying them right.”
Woodrow shook his head.
“You all right?”
“I’m fine if everyone will leave things as they are. Like coffee…”
“Don’t you start in on me about coffee,” Doreen aimed a finger at my nose.
“Not yours. Your coffee is great, but these days it’s hard to get good coffee. The War Department bought some dark roast the other day that tasted like it was burned when we made a pot. I want good, smooth coffee, and none of that flavored garbage either.”
“Did you take your blood pressure medicine this morning?” Doreen leaned in to look at my face. “I’m getting worried about you.”
“You should be. All I want is good old familiar food that I grew up with.”
“So,” Doreen held up her order pad. “Now that we’ve wandered around inside your strange little brain far longer than necessary, what do you want to eat.”
“Can you make me that BLT like I like?”
“Sure. Light bread, fresh tomatoes, extra lettuce, and mayo.”
I was struck with another thought.
“Hey, do you use Miracle Whip? I don’t want any of that new stuff with olive oil and other strange things in it.”
She paused with the pen against the paper.
“Does it have to be Miracle Whip?”
“That’s what Mama used, and I like it.”
“You know that’s not mayonnaise. It’s really a dressing.”
“To me, it’s mayo and that’s what I want.”
She stared a hole through me.
“Willy’s right. You need help.”
“Then help me by getting my order right.”
“Fine, then. Doc, what do you want for breakfast?”
“Well, is your bacon cured or uncured.”
Her eyes narrowed.
“Why?”
“Just asking. I’ll eat whatever you have.”
“You bet you will.” She snapped and stalked off without taking anyone else’s order.
Jerry Wayne watched her walk away.
“What’s wrong with her?”
I shrugged.
“I don’t know. Maybe she needs some time off. That’s what I told the War Department when she acted that same way last week and she agreed. Which reminds me, that’s what I meant to tell you guys. I’m gonna be on the lease for the next week, so y’all ought to think about going with me. I’ll bring the food, though.”
