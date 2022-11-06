Q. Dear Neil: I planted a bed of purpleheart groundcover this spring. Somebody told me that it will die to the ground when it freezes. Is that true? Does it always come back in the spring here?

A. Both are true. It’s one of the cold-hardy relatives of wandering Jew. It makes a beautiful purple-leafed groundcover if you don’t mind having a bare bed over the winter. The new growth will emerge with the first warm days of spring. It even survived the record cold weather of February 2021 without any losses clear across Texas. It’s a great groundcover for perennial plantings and rock gardens.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.