Desperate to finish with my Christmas wrapping, I pulled into the almost empty parking lot of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café. The War Department was home that day, so I had to wrap her presents there.
Not that she’d peek, but the grand-critters were at the house and the oldest girl known as Peanut had already told her mama, the Redhead, that one of her presents was a book. No surprise for a librarian, but the six-year-old had already shown a propensity for revealing secrets and I wouldn’t take the chance.
Doreen glanced up from behind the counter when I walked in and frowned.
“Now what are you doing?”
Instead of taking the larger corner booth, I dropped the boxes on a table.
“Is that any way to treat a customer, especially in this day and time?” I swept the café with a roll of bright paper. “Coffee, please.”
Unable to help herself, she brought the coffee and poked at a small box with a fingertip.
“What’d you get her?”
“These are crystal wine glasses with dragonflies etched into the sides.”
“Nice.”
I moved the condiments to another table and unrolled the paper while nearby customers watched with interest.
“I forgot scissors.” Clicking my pocket knife open, I realized there was something else missing. “You have any tape?”
“No. This is a cafe, not a five and dime.”
“That’s all right. Willie will be here in a minute and he said he’d bring tape.”
“Him too? Look around you. People are eating. Y’all should do this at home…”
“Here he comes.”
Loaded with boxes and several rolls of paper, Wrong Willie joined me. Before she could scold him, he disarmed her with an order.
“Howdy Doreen. I’d like a BLT and coffee.”
She left, shaking her head and we pulled up another table to form a larger surface.
“You bring the tape?”
“Yep, but I forgot scissors.”
“I just sharpened my knife. Use it.”
Paper rattled. Tape snapped. Cardboard containers flipped and flopped.
Doreen brought my coffee and Willie’s sandwich.
“What’d you get Jan?”
“Something I think she’d really want if she thought about it.”
I paused, thinking that maybe I’d missed a good gift idea.
“What’s that?”
He picked up a large box.
“A bidet.”
Doreen frowned.
“For Christmas?”
He must have seen a question in my face.
“Rev, it’s for the bathroom. You use it to clean…”
“Enough!” Doreen held up a hand. “You guys make me want to…”
The door pushed open, admitting Doc and Woodrow. Burdened by several boxes, they wove between empty tables and dropped them on the counter.
Doc gave us a grin.
“This was a great idea. It’ll be more fun to wrap presents here than at home.”
With her ears already laid back, Doreen gritted her teeth.
“So I suspect the girls do all the shopping and most of the wrapping.”
We nodded in unison. I finished wrapping the wine glasses.
“That’s the way it’s evolved through the years. She won’t let me buy most of the presents, unless it’s outdoor gear or tools for the son-in-laws.”
She pointed at the boxed and now wrapped bidet.
“That’s the reason they have to do all the shopping.”
Woodrow cut a slice of paper.
“I understand. I bought Cheryl some sexy nightwear, but she didn’t like it.”
“That’s not what you get a wife for Christmas, and neither is a bidet.” A strand of hair escaped the knot on top of her head and Doreen yanked it back. “Do what Rev did. Nice crystal, scarves or cashmere sweaters.”
Willie paused.
“Well, maybe you should tell me if this is a good gift.” He handed her a small box.
Knowing her clientele, she turned her back for a peek and closed it quickly.
“No! And get that out of here.”
I placed a small box into a gift bag, and paused.
“I need tissue paper.”
Doc plucked out several napkins from the dispenser and handed them over.
“Good idea.” I stuffed them into the top. “Finished.”
Hands on her hips, Doreen glared at all of the crumpled wrapping paper and empty packaging. “I often wonder how y’all are still married.”
I gave her a big grin.
“It’s because we get out from underfoot and come here. This one’s for you.”
She took the small gift.
“Open it.”
“You just wrapped it. I’ll wait until Christmas Eve.” She mellowed and gave me a peck on the cheek. “Thank you.”
She went back for the coffee pot and Doc leaned in.
“What’d you get her?
“One of those metal-cased Tac-light Pens. Flashlight, glass breaker, pocket clip and it’ll flash in an emergency. And she can use it to take orders. Everyone needs one.”
“Good idea.”
Coming back around the corner, Doreen stopped at the sight of Constable pulling into the parking lot. He got out with two long packages.
“Y’all have already corrupted him.”
“What do you think he bought his wife,” Woodrow asked.
“Guns.”
We all nodded and the boys went back to their wrapping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.