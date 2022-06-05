Twenty-four years ago, the War Department and I were married on her birthday in a small outdoor ceremony on the hottest, most humid day I can ever remember. Though she didn’t even glisten in the thick, chewy air, the minister and I shared a handkerchief to keep the sweat out of our eyes.
We headed for Dallas right after the ceremony…wait, it wasn’t right after. Following tradition, we sped off in my Suburban and came back about twenty minutes later, after everyone was gone. We had to deal with our newly blended family, Taz and the Redhead, and were caught by coincidence when Woodrow’s wife managed to lock her keys in their own Suburban for the second time that night.
The first time was simple. Woodrow gave her his spare key to get back in, but unfortunately, she laid both sets on the seat to complete some simple task and locked both sets inside.
We kept our old and best friends company while waiting for the locksmith who drove up from Venezuela. He popped the lock at midnight and my new bride and I were on the way to Dallas.
Starving, because two bites of cake isn’t exactly filling, we pulled in the Madisonville Sonic for burgers. A lady next to us saw she was still in her wedding dress and insisted the War Department get out so everyone could see.
I tell you that part, because we estimate at that exact time the deep freeze in her garage gagged and died. This is pure supposition, but the timeline seems right. It was still churning along two hours before the ceremony.
Summers are hot up in Northeast Texas where we now live, but down in Montgomery County, just north of Houston, where it’s also a sauna, they’re brutal.
Doc threw a reception for us at his place on Lake Tawakoni the next day. Yeah, it was hot there as well, but the air was cooler by several degrees. Back down south, the freezer packed full of beef, venison, quail, turkey, pheasant, dove, prairie chickens, crappie, salmon, halibut and a wild hog and two bags of crappie filets, began to thaw.
The only game that wasn’t in there were squirrels and rabbits.
Nearly a week later, we were deep into blending two households. I had to stay in the Dallas area while she returned to her house that had just sold to handle a few final details. That’s when she opened the freezer.
URRRKKK!!!
She and I were sitting by the fire pit yesterday, talking about the odiferous meat when her face blanched in recollection.
“I’ve never smelled anything like that.”
“Glad I wasn’t there.”
She gave me the Hairy Eyeball.
“I was giving you the business, buster.”
“I can imagine.”
She shook her head.
“Who would have thought the only outlet in the garage was on a light switch.”
Yep, a switch that someone turned off in all the excitement of getting ready for the wedding. The truth was, she didn’t know that switch operated those outlets, and since I hadn’t lived there, I didn’t know either.
You can bet we have a dedicated outlet in the garage today.
It took weeks, several gallons of bleach, and lots of soap to get the freezer usable again. By that time we’d settled in a new house and I was challenged to refill the icy shelves.
She took a tiny sip from the glass in her hand.
“It took you so long to put meat back in there, I was beginning to wonder if you were really an outdoorsman, or if that was all talk.”
“That hurts. I was in a slump.”
Since it was summertime in 1998, the only thing I could put in the freezer was fish, but for some reason, I couldn’t buy a bite when I went out. Trout sealed their lips, crappie sulled up and feigned disinterest in anything I offered whether it be worms, minnows, or lures.
“Hey, I tried.”
“Yeah, but even though we caught fish before we got married, everything seemed to be a sightseeing trip.”
“Well, dove season was productive.”
“We didn’t even have those until late in the season.”
“That’s because you cooked everything I brought home those first few weekends.”
“I was hungry for dove.”
“I think you cooked every bit of venison I brought in that November.”
“Funds were tight. We were supplementing what I bought at the store.”
“We had plenty of beans.”
“Your beans are good, for sure, but you know what, we’re low on everything again.”
“It’s almost June. Nothing to hunt.”
“Catch us some crappie.”
“Deal.” I sniffed. “Those beans are done.”
“I’ll chicken fry some venison.”
The best of both worlds.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
