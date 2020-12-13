I was jazzed. One of the films I had been excited about was being released on Netflix: “Mank” about the development of Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” and its screenwriter, Herman J. Mankiewicz. It has a great cast: Gary Oldman, recent Oscar winner for playing Winston Churchill, in the title role as screenwriter Herman J. Mankewicz, Charles Dance, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins, et al. David Fincher (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Gone Girl” and “Fight Club”) directed.
But then Fincher, because it takes place in the ’30s, decided to film it in black and white, just to give it a little atmosphere. And, oh, let’s speed up the reel a bit, give it that jerky early 20th century movie feel. Even that would have put me over the edge. But then he had to go and flip scenes with changing time tables back and forth during Mank’s busiest decade in Hollywood. I thought at times that I was watching an old Keystone Cops flick.
Film buffs know that much controversy surrounded the screenplay and production of legendary film “Citizen Kane.” Common knowledge at the time believed its subject was based on California’s controversial William Randolph Hearst, who created a huge (for the time) media empire of newspapers and magazines that were popular for their “‘yellow journalism” style — shocking headlines over stories about sex and violence, much of it innuendo.
Fincher’s film, with a screenplay written by Fincher’s father Jack in the ’90s, was one he was planning to do with Jodie Foster and Kevin Spacey, following his work on “The Game.” But that didn’t happen. So he pulled it out in early 2019.
Its biggest problem is too many loose ends: film characters like David O. Selznick, Irving Thalberg, John Houseman, Louis B. Mayer, even Mank’s brother Joseph works for MGM. The screenplay flips back and forth so many times, you can’t keep the year straight. He gets handed the “Citizen Kane” job in 1940. He and Joseph visit with Selznick in 1930. Mank and his wife, Sara, attend a birthday party for Mayer at the Hearst mansion in 1933. Oy vey. Though from the political conversation at the Hearst mansion, you know it’s the Thirties. They talk about the rising Nazi party, Roosevelt’s cabinet, Upton Sinclair’s losing run for governor of California. (Studio executives organized a smear campaign against him — over his support of unions.)
“Mank” begins with Orson Welles (who claimed to co-author the script with Mank) calling him to write the screenplay. Welles had been lured to the West Coast by RKO, impressed with the reach and publicity of his radio theater production of “War of the Worlds.” They gave him carte blanche, a big budget and sole control of the film’s final cut, something studios at the time didn’t give anyone.
Welles called Mank to do the screenplay, handing him his considerable notes on the subject, and puts him up in a ranchette with a nurse for his broken leg, a case of booze (because he was a notorious alcoholic) and his secretary. Mank dictates and she types. But the title character in this screenplay is sounding a lot like Hearst. Even Joseph is getting nervous. They’re all worried Hearst is going to be really upset. And he was. He wouldn’t let any of his papers mention the film when it was released.
Much of this film is what Mank is known for — his very clever, albeit cynical wit. That and the prodigious amounts of alcohol he could consume between noon and bedtime. After all that practice playing Winston, Oldman was up to the task. Seyfried is one of the perks of the film, playing Hearst’s mistress Marion Davies, in platinum hair and practiced pertness, it’s a stand-out part for her. Film buffs will appreciate the studio schmoozing. See you around.
