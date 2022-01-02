‘Get in and warm up.”
The Old Man’s voice came through the open window of his ’56 Ford pickup. A thin layer of snow and ice made the pasture slick underfoot. My fingers were numb, despite the gloves I wore to separate the sections of the bales my maternal grandfather, Daddy Joe, had already broken up. Not far away, he shook nuggets from a bucket and pitched it into the back when it was empty.
I slid across the worn out seat beside my baby brother and turned the radio up.
Half a second later, the Old Man turned “Hard Day’s Night” down so low I couldn’t hear it.
“I can’t stand them long hairs.”
“I like their music.”
“They’re hollering about nothing.” He followed the original tire marks back to the gate. “Hard day’s night, my hind leg. That don’t make any sense. Hank Williams now, he sang about life, him and Lefty and Ralph Stanley.”
Daddy Joe got out and closed the wire gate behind us.
Little Brother wiggled next to me.
“Daddy, was it this cold back in the olden days?”
To us kids, the olden days were the equivalent of ancient Egypt.
Granddaddy got back in and the Old Man shifted over in the seat to make more room.
“I believe this is the coldest it’s been in years.” He steered in a different direction than home. “Joe, you remember back in thirty or thirty one when it sleeted, then snowed and stayed that way for nearly a month?”
Grandaddy adjusted his felt hat.
“It was the coldest I believe I’ve ever seen. I didn’t think it was ever gonna stop snowing.”
“And all of us in that two room dirt floor shack.” The Old Man pulled onto the highway. “Boys, I’m gonna show you something.”
Lead-colored clouds moved over bare fields as far as I could see. Ice and snow flanked us on both sides of the two-lane as my fingers warmed up. A few minutes later, he turned onto a two-track dirt road frozen as hard as the pavement we’d just left.
We were deep in the Red River bottoms that would be green in the summer, then white again as cotton grew tall, bloomed and burst with the crop that would keep the farmers going for another year.
Trees and bare bushes sagged under the weight of accumulated ice. To our left, it felt as if I could see thick, frozen air roiling over the rows.
“Where are we going?”
“I want to show you boys where I was born.”
Minutes later, he stopped and set the emergency brake, leaving the truck running.
An unpainted shack falling in on itself squatted fifty yards away in the middle of alternating rows of dark strips of plowed ground and white snow. The Old Man rolled his window down again.
“This is where I was hatched. Three rooms and a dirt floor. We lived here ’til ’30 and then moved across the creek when the Depression hit.”
“What’s the Depression?”
“It was hard times and no money. All those presents you got last week? They wouldn’t have been under a tree, if we even had one, and I doubt we did. For several years I got shoes, an apple, and an orange for Christmas, and that’s about it.”
The four of us kicked through the frozen landscape to look through the shack’s gaping windows and doors, and between cracks in the plank walls.
“Not much different than when I was a kid, ’cept we had a door. I slept in there with my brothers and sisters that were still home.”
Little Brother shivered in the cold.
“What’d you eat?”
“Beans, taters and chickens, mostly. Lots of squirrels and rabbits, too.”
I scanned the empty field.
“Deer, too?”
“Naw, folks had mostly eaten all of ’em by then.”
I glanced up at my maternal grandaddy who seemed impervious to the cold.
“Did y’all have dirt floors when mama was a kid?”
“By the time your mama came around, we were renting a little house with plank floors. But we didn’t have electricity or running water.”
The Old Man pointed.
“The outhouse was over there.”
Wind moaned through the open windows and a piece of rusty sheet iron rattled around back. A crow called in the distance, the only other sound of life.
“It won’t be standing here much longer.” The Old Man put his hand on my shoulder. “This is what I wanted y’all to see. We had a lot of hard days here, and nights, too, but that music you were listening to don’t tell the story. Good music is about life, and the roots you put down where you’re living and what you have to do to survive and you’ll look back some day when you’re my age and remember what it’s all about.”
Daddy Joe grinned.
“There were some good times, too. Lots of them, and that’s what I ’spect you boys’ll remember most when you’re our age.”
“And chicken and dumplin’s.” Little Brother took off running with his hands in his pockets toward the truck. “That’s what I want to remember right now…”
The War Department shook me awake from my nap in the recliner by the fireplace.
“Dinner’s ready if you’re hungry.”
I looked around our house, suddenly back from the past. It took a minute to clear the cobwebs. I joined her in the kitchen.
“The old folks did us right, didn’t they?”
She raised an eyebrow.
“They did. What’s that about?”
I filled a bowl with chicken and dumplin’s.
“Just dreaming about a new year’s day when I was a kid.”
Humming “A Hard Day’s Night,” I settled at the kitchen island and thanked the old folks who’d gone on.
