Since the beginning of social distancing, ultimately culminating in the shutdown of movie theaters, restaurants, bars, health clubs, malls, etc., over the past five months (yes, it’s been five months), the entertainment industry has been forced online. Symphony and opera seasons were forfeited, art fairs and film festivals were cancelled and podcasts, television and cable performances have been hurried to tape. Cable companies like Apple, Netflix, Showtime, HBO and Amazon Prime et al have pushed up film production and/or release of films already in the can.
One of these is a Tom Hanks project he did with Sony called “Greyhound,” that was scheduled for theatrical release. When the theaters closed, Sony sold it to Apple TV. Hanks wrote the screenplay and also plays a Navy captain on his first war-time assignment, commanding a multi-national escort group accompanying a merchant ship convoy carrying much-needed supplies to England. These convoys were a high priority for German submarines, which attacked the convoys in groups. Escaping their torpedoes was a cat and mouse game that required both skill and nerves of steel. Hanks’ character is deliberate and prayerful. One could say “tension” is his co-star.
The story is based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd,” by C. S. Forester, not to be confused with the 2006 film “The Good Shepherd,” with Matt Damon. Elisabeth Shue has a cameo, otherwise it’s all men.
I was surprised at how one-dimensional is the Netflix project “The Old Guard.” I think because it has Charlize Theron, I was expecting more. But it’s a very straightforward “super heroes” flick based on a comic book by the same name. Theron is one of four “immortal mercenaries” who have been around for centuries, dedicated to fighting “evil” and its purveyors. They may be wounded, and go down, but give them a few minutes and their bodies reject the bullets, close up knife and sword wounds and dry up the blood.
Theron is actually the only recognizable name in this, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor. Andromache, “Andy” of Scythia, has been around the longest. She and the others have come together at the request of an ex-CIA agent (Ejiofor) who wants them to rescue some captured children in South Sudan. But it’s a set-up, and they’d like to find out why.
Along the way they discover a new member of their group, U.S. Marine Nile Freeman, played by Kiki Layne. On assignment in Afghanistan, Nile has had her throat slit and heals up without a scar, causing consternation in her unit. The immortals know they need to extract her quickly, but she’s not ready to go. Much has been made of Theron’s willingness to do her own stunt work and the injuries incurred during filming. Watching her scenes of the fight with Layne in an airplane, I could almost feel the bones crunching. There’s a semblance of a plot, and the hint of a sequel at the end.
Netflix aired the first of “The Kissing Booth” films in 2018, to terrible reviews from critics, but more than satisfactory ratings from subscribers. That prompted Netflix to spring for monies for “Kissing Booth 2 & 3,” the former available last month, the latter coming in 2021, with mostly the same cast and I’m guessing the expected cliched script. (I mean, if something is working, why change it.)
What passes for high school fare in this day and age isn’t anything like what my husband calls his “ice cream years.” Based on the novel by the same name from Beth Reekles, it’s a teen romantic comedy about Elle (Joey King), her best friend since birth, Lee (Joel Courtney), and his big brother Noah (Jacob Elordi) — whose reputation as a “player” puts him off-limits to Elle.
Fun in the sun, L.A. style, co-stars. (I’m really missing my “See you at the movies” line.)
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
