Q. Dear Neil: I have read your recommendations of our using “certified arborists.” I live outside a major urban area. How could I find out if there is one that serves my vicinity? We had trees that were bulldozed down in error while we were out of town. The homeowner responsible is being asked to replace a large number of trees and shrubs in this wild area, but we need a certified arborist to establish what was growing there natively before.

A. To find a certified arborist, go to the website of the International Society of Arboriculture. Search that site for “Find certified arborist.” You will be asked to enter your country. (Remember, it’s an international organization.) Then it will want your state and city and a search area in miles. I searched the city you gave me and there is a gentleman who does the kind of work you want in your town. For anyone else who cannot find a certified arborist for a specific need like this, other options might include a veteran and highly respected local nursery owner who is active in the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association, especially if he or she is a Texas Master Certified Nursery Professional. You might also find a member of the Texas A&M Forest Service or even a respected leader in the Native Plant Society of Texas for your region. If the case is large enough, you might even want a panel of several of these experts to determine the total value, replacement cost and plant availability and costs involved in replanting and care for their first two years to help them become established. Here is a link to help you get started. https://tinyurl.com/2f2bchk5

