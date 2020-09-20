The night before driving to Austin for a conference, our 14-month-old daughter fell and hurt her elbow. It was nothing too serious, and she didn’t seem bothered at all as she continued to eat her weight in blueberries while exploring the backyard holding her injured arm close to her body. A physician by day and (more importantly) Dad by night, I would say that I was appropriately worried about her pain, but optimistic about her prognosis. This would get better, no matter what it turned out to be. Still, it lasted long enough for us to think she needed to get it looked at.
Money, I’m ashamed to say, was one of the first things I thought about. Working in medicine, of course, my wife and I know plenty of orthopedic surgeons (a special thanks to Mark Gibbs for the phone call), pediatricians, plastic surgeons and countless other medical professionals we could call on. I will be the first to admit that this is an incredible luxury. Not one of our connections, however, practice where we were headed over the weekend.
Who would have the level of experience I would trust?
Who would believe that I already tried the common maneuvers for a dislocated elbow?
And, of course, who would take our insurance?
Is $30 worth a copay to a specialist that only deals with 14-month-old female elbow injuries? No question. That plus a bottle of bourbon for a special thank-you. How would you get that kind of appointment on such short notice?
Is $500 worth of x-rays and evaluation by someone with half of my training who is going to do the same thing I saw in a YouTube video? Hmmm, maybe. If it solves the problem. Maybe not if it makes it worse. Now the decision making started to get interesting.
Emergency rooms, urgent care clinics, outpatient clinics, big-name hospitals, private practices, the options when looking for health care can be overwhelming — even for those of us who work every day in health care. Who charges what? Will I get a bill for someone offsite who will be involved in the case? Is one visit enough or should I expect a follow-up? Is that covered? Price transparency is not one of medicine’s strong suits.
Fast forward to the present — my daughter is doing well — no breaks, no dislocations, just a bit of pain that will heal with time.
I share this brief moment of family peril only to remind readers that health care providers are patients too. Just like the vacuum cleaner salesman owns a vacuum, the hotel receptionist has stayed in a hotel, and the butcher has eaten a steak. Knowing the nuts and bolts of the system isn’t always enough, and sometimes too many variables exist to make a quick and easy decision.
I think I speak for all of us in health care when I say we understand, often on a personal level, the weight your concerns have when you come into our offices. We understand the level of trust patients place in our hands, and we have all been in your shoes. Personally, when I find myself in the vulnerable position of receiving care, I like to reflect on the circumstance when I’ll find myself on the giving end of that care. Maimonides, the Jewish physician and theologian captured the sentiment best: “May I never see in the patient anything but a fellow creature in pain.”
