Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.