More than books can be found at the Paris Public Library as one quickly discovers upon entering its doors.
Originally the Culbertson Public Library/Art Museum, the library is home to numerous pieces of art – from murals, to paintings, to sketches that have been donated over the years.
The prized possessions are now being professionally appraised for insurance purposes and will continue to be displayed in prominent places throughout the library.
As one enters the main area, “East Texas Patchwork,” by African American muralist and professor John Biggers can be seen to the left.
The mural, dedicated in November 1987, was commissioned and supported by a grant obtained by the Lamar County Arts Development Council through the Texas Commission on the Arts. Paris native and nationally known artist Jerry Bywaters was one of Biggers’ earliest supporters when Bywaters was professor at Southern Methodist University and director of the Dallas Museum of Fine Arts. It was because of that connection Biggers agreed to do the mural at a reduced cost, according to information in “The Murals of John Thomas Biggers,” by Olive Jensen Theisen.
Across the way hangs a collection by Bywaters, the namesake of Bywaters Park across South Main Street street from the library. Known nationally for his landscapes, still life and portrait paintings, Bywaters was born in Paris in 1906 and by 1933 the Art Digest recognized him as an artist of national importance for his landscapes, still lifes and portrait paintings, as well as lithographic prints and murals. Along with a self-portrait, four of his murals are displayed, painted as part of the New Deal’s Public Works of Art Project in 1934. Two of the panels tell the story of the Great Paris Fire of 1936 and the town’s subsequent reconstruction.
Down the way, are the portraits of John James Culbertson and Emily Lee Culbertson, who donated the library to the city in 1931, one of their many contributions including the fountain of imported Carrara marble on the square, Culbertson Park and other works of arts to the city and several local institutions.
John James Culbertson built the first Paris cotton mill about 1884 and later would become one of the south’s most influential cotton producers appointed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1917 to a board that organized a bureau to oversee cotton and cottonseed products for the U.S. Food Administration, according to a historical marker near Culbertson Fountain. He was instrumental in forming a master plan for the growth of Paris in 1913, and after Paris was ravaged by fire in 1916, the Culbertsons were among leading citizens who rebuilt the city.
One of the larger collections is commonly referred to as the “Jose Cisneros sketches,” a collection of 21 sketches from the book “The Red River Valley: Then and Now” by former Paris News Editor A.W. Neville, published in 1948 by North Texas Publishing Company in Paris. Sketches include David Crockett on his horse along with those depicting the times with trains, stage coaches, pioneer men and women, and more. The collection recently was removed from display when two were deemed inappropriate for a public library setting, according to Assistant City Manager Robert G. Vine. One of the rooms at the library is being repurposed to be used by youth, and plans are to feature 19 of the sketches there while maintaining the collection for historical purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.