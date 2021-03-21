There is a little 2016 film available on Netflix called “The Siege of Jadotville,” an Irish/South African venture based on Declan Powers’ 2005 book “The Siege at Jadotville: The Irish Army’s Forgotten Battle.” That was a controversial incident involving a U.N. Irish peacekeepers unit, assigned to guard a compound in the Katanga state of the Republic of Congo in September 1961.
Congolese president Patrice Lumumba had been assassinated, presumably at the hands of Katanga’s strongman Moise Tshombe. Tshombe had declared the state of Katanga’s secession from the Congo Republic. Katanga was Congo’s richest state, with mineral mines attracting attention from world powers including the Russians as well as the U.S. The Belgians, who had corruptly occupied the country, were on their way out. The world’s richest uranium deposits were in Katanga.
U.N. Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold believed the ensuing civil war was a serious threat to world peace, and assigned an Irishman, Conor Cruise O’Brien, to head a U.N. peacekeeping mission, and to put it together quickly. The presumption was to maintain the peace, while the U.N. attempted to keep Katanga from seceding.
O’Brien requested military support, this one an Irish infantry unit of 155 men headed by Commandant Pat Quinlan. It shipped out immediately with inadequately trained members (some still in their teens), and short on ammunition, food and water. They arrived at Jadotville, Congo, to find that what was described as a compound was in reality a few unfinished buildings sitting at the juncture of some dirt roads in the middle of an open space, with no perimeters or defensive positions.
They were surrounded by Katangese soldiers, as well as French, Belgian and Rhodesian mercenaries, presumably hired by the miners. It was estimated that during the six days of near-continuous attacks, Quinlan’s unit killed 300 of the estimated 3,000 attackers, suffering 16 wounded and no deaths. Quinlan surrendered only after they ran out of ammunition, and they were held in a Katanga prison for a month until a prisoner swap.
They returned home to find that their courageous stand had been deemed an unfortunate exercise in O’Brien’s ill-planned peacekeeping attempt, and the U.N. just wanted it swept under the rug. Moreover, they were slapped with the derisive nickname “Jadotville Jack.” It wasn’t until 2004 that an Irish military review board cleared Commandant Quinlan and his unit of any misconduct. That came seven years after his death.
The film is an action/war movie that stars Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) as Quinlan and Mark Strong as O’Brien. The siege of Jadotville reminds me of the 1879 battle of Rorke’s Drift in Natal province, South Africa, when 150 British soldiers held off 4,000 Zulu warriors. The battle was immortalized in the 1964 film “Zulu,” starring Jack Hawkins, Stanley Baker and Michael Caine in his first starring role.
The event that garnered the most publicity that September in 1961, and would be interesting to modern history buffs, was the death of U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammerskjold, in a plane crash in neighboring Rhodesia (now Zambia) during the siege. Billed at first as an accident, later investigations reported his death an assassination. This film includes that event.
