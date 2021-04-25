When evangelist Jeff Johnson and his wife, Connie, moved to Powderly about a year ago, he did not know what the Lord had in store for him when he visited Pastor Ray Evers at the Texas Dream Center.
A 2013 graduate of Adult and Teen Challenge in Azle, Johnson and his wife served on staff there for a time until the Lord called him to be an evangelist.
“Our calling is to go to places like this where God’s already at work, and there are already men and women in the furnace like I was at one time,” Johnson said. “When we moved to Powderly, I learned about the Dream Center.
“I met Pastor Ray, and we just clicked,” he continued. “When he met me and Connie, he thought that the Lord had sent us to replace him at the center, and to pass the baton, if you will. When he said that, I was like, ‘wait a minute, wait a minute, we know what we’re called to do and we’re doing that.”
Their friendships grew, and Johnson ministered to the men in Deport.
“And then, you know, we got to talking one day about those buildings out front, and how he wanted to sell them. I said, ‘I think I know a man — Pastor Greg Ambroson, a teacher in Azle where I went through the program.’” Johnson recalled. “And so I connected them.”
The rest is history.
“See that was God’s plan,” Johnson said. “Connie and I can’t do what Teen Challenge of Texas can do because Teen Challenge has money and financial backing and way much more support.
“So, God’s plan is always bigger,” Johnson said, his voice breaking just a bit. “God just used me to introduce Greg, and the next thing we know paperwork is signed.”
