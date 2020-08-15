Old Havilah Babcock wrote, “My Health is Better in November.” He said that because there’s a lot to do in the cool, and sometimes cold, weather in November. Outdoor enthusiasts can hunt most near anything, and the fishing is always pleasant.
I think he’s right, because we’re in my least favorite month of the year, and I was feeling a little peaked. The grandkids were outside in the pool when I dialed my cell phone.
Wrong Willie picked up.
“What?”
“August making you grumpy, too?”
“I hate this month. It’s too hot to do anything that makes me happy.”
“Me too. The grandkids are in the pool and the War Department’s watching them. That’s why I’m looking at my calendar. We’re finally closing in on September. When do you want to go dove hunting?”
“I have to check with Jan. She has us booked to watch grandkids every day from here until 2025.”
“I feel your pain. I’m going to decide when we’re going, and then I’ll tell the War Department you’re making plans. She’ll have to let me go.”
“Watching grandkids, too?”
“I’m not sure they haven’t abandoned their parents and moved in with us. They’re here when I wake up in the morning, and when I go to sleep. I think the six-year-old has started making coffee in the mornings. She brought me a cup yesterday.”
He grunted.
“I wish mine were old enough to mix a good gin and tonic. They’d be useful, then.”
“Anyway, you want to go back to Uvalde and hunt whitewings, or use your guy in Vernon?”
“It’s a long way down to Uvalde. Five hours, isn’t it?”
“Yep, that means we’d have to leave a day early and get away from the grandkids.”
“Good point.” Willie sipped something on the other end of the line. “But let me call my guy first. I’d rather drive three hours than five.”
“There weren’t as many dove out there last opening day. That was the first time in years I haven’t gotten my limit in the morning.”
“That’s not the reason. You were shooting behind them. I was watching.”
“Some of those birds were out of range. I only took those shots I missed just to give it a try while I was hot and bored.”
“Jerry Wayne and Doc are in. Doc would rather go to Vernon.”
“Why didn’t you say that in the first place?”
“Just remembered. How many days you want to hunt?”
I thought for a minute.
“Can we stay gone for a week?”
“I’d love to, but Jan would have a fit. Watching three little ones by herself is tough.”
“Tell me. I watched all four of ours the other day while the War Department went for physical therapy on her fingers. I had the shakes when she got home,”
“Good lord. How long was she gone?”
“An hour. One of the worst hours of my life.”
“This Covid thing is killing me.”
“I think that’s one of the symptoms.” I heard ice clink in Willie’s glass. “Hey, are you having a gin at ten in the morning?”
He was quiet for a moment.
“Maybe. We retired to have fun. To travel, and fish and hunt. This wasn’t exactly what I planned for.”
“Then let’s go for a week, like I said.”
“Doc can’t be gone that long. He has doctor appointments.”
“Tell him to reschedule.”
“He won’t. Those are the only times he’s away from the grandkids, and remember, his range from ages ten to eighteen.”
“Tell him to bring the eighteen-year-old. He can hunt and mix us drinks later.”
“Good idea … nope, even though he’s taking virtual classes, he has to have wifi, and there ain’t much of that where we’re going.”
“You make the motel reservations yet?”
“Nah. It’s too hot.”
“To make reservations on the phone!!!???”
“It’s the heat. I don’t have the energy to call.”
“Well, if Jerry Wayne makes the reservations, you’ll likely be staying in the room with him, like he did a few years ago. Remember, you didn’t sleep a wink for three nights because of his snoring.”
“Good point. I’ll give them a call when we hang up.”
We were silent for a few minutes, pondering the upcoming dove hunt.
Willie cleared his throat.
“I hate August.”
“Gives us plenty of time to plan trips, though. How about we go fishing in October.”
“I’ll have to check…”
“With Jan,” I interrupted. “We didn’t plan for this kind of retirement, but I have an idea. Let’s go in together and buy a few hundred acres somewhere that has deer, turkey, dove, and maybe some quail and waterfowl. Which means we’ll need a small lake or two, and that’ll give us the chance to fish in the off months.”
“That’s a great idea! Let me get to digging around and I’ll let you know if I find something.”
“Good.”
He hung up and I stared out at the heat waves rising off the street. I’d given him something to keep his mind off of August for a while, even though I knew he’d never find what we wanted.
If only someone would call with something that’ll stimulate me until we get through these dog days of summer.
I sighed, and even though it was only 10:30 in the morning, went in to check on my stock of gin. This is called, according to my elementary school homeroom teacher, using my time wisely, which is what I’d been doing when I called Willie.
At least I remembered a few of those lessons learned long, long ago.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Fury.”
