8.15.22 Fall aster with bee.jpg

Q. Dear Neil: I’m starting to worry about my oak trees during this drought. We’ve already had to lower the pump in our well, so we are trying to conserve water. What is the best way to keep them alive?

A. Unfortunately, when they need water, nothing short of water will do. Without seeing your trees I can’t really advise you, but much will depend on factors like the species of oaks involved, age of the trees, whether they’re established native oaks or newly planted within the past five or ten years, their vigor coming out of the record cold 18 months ago, depth of soil and so on. Luckily, we’re toward the end of the hottest part of the year, so the demand for water should begin to lessen. If you could lay a soaker hose around their drip lines and run it slowly for several hours that would really help, but I do understand the angst of concern over running the well dry. I would not recommend fertilizing them this fall.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.