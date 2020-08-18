For local singer/songwriter/recording artist Cas Haley, charting his own course is the way he lives his life. So it came as no surprise to him when earlier this year he was selected from more than 1,600 entries as the winner of the Lincoln Motor Co.’s national “Chart Your Own Course” competition.
“Last October, I ran across an ad on Instagram for the Lincoln Corsair Chart Your Course Contest, and I knew I had to enter,” said the Lamar County resident who first rose to national recognition in 2007 when he placed second in “America’s Got Talent.” “The whole thing just resonated with me. I’ve always gone with my gut, and this just reinforces my belief in paving your own path in this world.”
Haley said he knew next to nothing of what the competition would entail, only that the four finalists would each receive a prize of $17,000 and a chance to be in a national commercial campaign. He quickly set about making an audition tape of a song he had written a few months earlier, called “Every Road I’m On,” and writing a cover essay to go with it. Two weeks after he shipped the submission, he got word he had been named a finalist.
Late in November and into December, Lincoln sent a 30-member film crew to Haley’s home, a farm north of Paris, to shoot a short film of Haley’s music, life and family, including his wife Cassie’s battle and recovery with cancer. The shoot entailed closing a county road, hiring law enforcement to reroute traffic and bringing in an animal rights protection officer from New Mexico to ensure the animals on the farm were taken care of.
“We also filmed a concert staged at Red Bear in town, and they crafted all the footage into a short film the voters could view,” Haley said. “They did that for all three of the other finalists, too. After that it got really interesting.”
Taking part in the filming earned Haley a membership in SAG-AFTRA, the union for actors in film, radio and television — “I can get the good insurance through the guild now,” he said — and a trip to Hollywood for him and his family after the first of the year. That trip included accommodations at The Dream Hotel in Los Angeles with a concert on the hotel’s rooftop that paired Haley with noted musician Jon Batiste and trip to the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center.
“We had floor seats 20 to 30 feet from Billie Eilish,” Haley said. “My favorite part was I saw John Prine receive a lifetime achievement award and Bonnie Raittt sang ‘Angel from Montgomery.’”
“We found out the next day I had won,” he said. “I bawled like a baby.”
Cassie and the kids went home after the announcement, but the singer began a month-long road trip sponsored by Lincoln to meet “some really interesting and influential people in the music industry” for what he termed “mentoring sessions.”
“I spent a day with Matthew McConaughey in Austin,” Haley recounted. “He took me to a hat shop and had me a hat made. We talked about family and about careers, and I played him my song. We filmed some special content for another short film Lincoln is making for release in September. I’m not starstruck, usually, but he’s got mojo. I understand why he’s at where’s he’s at.”
Haley also spent time with other award-winning and influential musicians before returning to Los Angeles to record his song at the world-famous Capitol Records Studio with legendary producer Al Schmitt, accompanied by Batiste and other well-known studio musicians. Haley described the experience as “out of this world.”
After the Capitol sessions, Haley returned to Lamar County to begin work on his next album release.
“After the win and the commercials, I told myself, I am going to need some new songs, so I got busy,” he said. “I hired my favorite producer to come to Paris to start recording in the studio I built at the farm, but before we could finish, the pandemic closed everything down, and we sent everybody home to be safe.”
During the pandemic, Haley has stayed busy on the farm, raising pigs, working on building a livestock pond and a tree house for the kids and harvesting produce from an organic garden. He is planning to market sunflower seeds and other organic and heritage seed lines after the harvest.
“I miss playing to audiences, I miss the traveling, my kids miss being on the road,” he said of his time away from his touring schedule. “I miss not being able to make plans I am sure I can deliver, not being able to generate more notice and make some money. Thank God for Lincoln, that prize money has been a Godsend, but I’m left trying to figure out how we are going to make it through the fall.”
Haley is still playing music despite canceled tours and social distancing restrictions. He posts performances of his songs as well as other writer’s works he is fond of on his Facebook page and on his website, and he has participated in a number of virtual concerts and fundraisers online.
“My latest album, ‘All The Right People,’ is finally finished and I expect to release it in the fall,” he said. “‘The Road I’m On,’ the Chart Your Own Course winner, was released on the internet on Aug. 8. We held a virtual, ticketed release party online for that and made a little money that way.”
Haley said he has made enough money for the last 15 years to support himself and his family, and he thinks of himself as a working musician.
“I do nothing else full-time but sing,” Haley said. “I feel blessed. I could have done other things and made more money, but to be able to show my kids that following your dream is worth more than money is the way I choose. That’s the road I’m on.”
