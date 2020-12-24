Here we are at the end of the year with two major holidays coming up, so it just might not be the best time to be thinking about fishing. If you’re like me, you’ll be thinking about it but probably not doing it.
You know though, if just maybe there is a little break, maybe I can spend a little time on the water. My excuse could be just to try out some of the things Santa put under the Christmas tree. If I can find that time, it will give me a chance to try out my new electronics, a new graph and a spot-lock trolling motor, both of which I’m really not familiar with. With just a little time on the water, maybe I’ll be able to learn. Sounds like a pretty good excuse to me.
After these holidays are over, and with the lake conditions on Pat Mayse and some other area lakes, and since most of the grass has just about gone away, then rock and wood in 8 to 15 feet of water will be a good choice. Some of the baits that will work with our conditions of cold weather and cold water temperatures are jigs, A-Rigs, cranks such as 15-plus types, jerkbaits and maybe a drop-shot.
Whichever bait you choose, you still need to make repeated casts with a slow retrieve. With the cold water, the strike zone will be very short and almost right on his nose. If you are on a lake with clear water, you might want to scale down on your lure size. Keep in mind, I’m talking about fishing after the holidays. For now it’s the time to be with the family, either on the lake or at home. If you’re home, it will be a great time to get your tackle boxes in shape so you’ll be ready after the holidays.
For now, I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year — stay safe — things are really looking up.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 56 degrees; 0.72 feet low. Black bass are fair on crankbaits, bladed spinners, jigs, and green craws in 15 to 30 feet near creek bends, brush, rocky shorelines and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and bridges in 12 to 28 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water stained; 54 degrees; 0.80 feet high. Largemouth bass are fair working swimbaits, crankbaits, finesse worms and jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber near a drop-off or creek channel. White bass are fair on white or silver slabs in the main lake. Chain Pickerel are fair. Catfish are good on punch bait in 7 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water slightly stained; 53 degrees; 4.36 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on brown or amber Carolina rigged plastic worms, crankbaits and heavy jigs. The white bass and hybrids are fair in 25 to 35 feet with live bait and slabs and over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are fair with minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good on cut bait and in punch bait 8 to 25 feet.
Fork: Water lightly stained; 56 degrees; 2.24 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on grubs, spoons, diving crankbaits and shaky heads near creeks with timber, roadbeds, brush piles, creeks and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with swimbaits, slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows in 12 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 2 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 55 degrees; 3.58 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on jigs, brush hogs and crankbaits near brush piles, creek bends and fallen timber. Crappie are slow on minnows in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait in 12 to 2 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 54 degrees; 1.61 feet low. Catfish are good on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on blue or purple Texas-rigged soft plastics, diving crankbaits, senkos, football jigs and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are fair on live bait and slabs near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Trolling swim baits and diving crankbaits are effective as well. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 53 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 56 degrees and murky.. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear.. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and rooster tails along channels, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation below normal, water 56 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie and white bass slow on minnows along creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spoons around points. Crappie fair on minnows and spoons around brush structure and points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along creek channels and main lake.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 54-56 degrees; 1.00 feet low. Lake fishing has been great the past week. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks and river channel. Blue cats are being caught near cleaning docks on cut bait. Striped bass good on flukes, live shad and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Striped bass are being caught on flukes and live bait. Anglers should look for working birds and schools on electronics. Largemouth bass are fair when fishing soft plastics, deep diving crankbaits, bladed spinners and spoons in 15 to 30 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near boathouses, timber, creek ledges and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.