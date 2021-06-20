"Da, my line is tangled.”
It wasn’t a statement, but more of a request, a polite demand, but one I’d easily heard maybe thirty times already in the past hours. I raised up from under our RV and blinked the sweat from my eyes. Our first-grade granddaughter, Riley, was standing there with a crush-your-heart innocent expression of hope, along with a smudge on her cheek and legs covered with mud above her pink mud boots.
She was right. Her fishing line was more than tangled. It looked like a fuzzball at the end of the rod.
I pointed to the nearby picnic table and two other tangled rods lying beside a small round carton resembling an ice cream container.
“Go play with the worms for a while until I can get finished here.”
“Can I tie them together?”
“Sure, but they probably won’t like it.”
“I’ll do it nicely.”
“Try not to use adverbs. Try, ‘I’ll be nice to the worms when I do it.’”
She frowned.
“What’s an adverb?”
“Stephen King says they’re something used to pave the way to Hell.”
“Oh. Is that Uncle Steve?”
“If you want to call him that.”
“What does he know about Hell?”
“Well, he’s as old as me…”
She switched gears, as all six-year-olds can do.
“What are you doing?”
“Repairing this piece of…um, the shelf above this outside kitchen.”
“That shelf looks like the letter U.”
“In a sense.” I glanced over at the thin piece of simulated wood the manufacturers used as a shelf in our travel trailer. The Jayco looked great when we bought it, but shoddy workmanship and no attention to detail had me doing repairs at the state park instead of enjoying time with the critters.
Five-year-old Parker appeared.
“I want to help.”
“Sure. Hold out your hand and take these little staples.”
“If you don’t pull them out of the wood, I wouldn’t have to hold them.”
“Good point, but they pulled out themselves. The cheap…individuals who built this thing should have used screws and glue. That’s what I’ll have to do to make this right, because they wanted to build the trailer fast and as cheaply as possible so they could get it on the lot and jack up the price.”
He studied the little staples in his hand, having already turned me out.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
“I’m sure you don’t.”
“Here.” He handed them back. “I don’t want to help anymore.”
“I figured as much. Why don’t you go back over there and fish?”
Our campsite was barely ten yards from the little lake at Bonham State Park. We’d promised the grandkids a campout and were making good on it.
“Because my line is…”
“Tangled.”
“How did you know?”
“Because I’m old.”
Two-year-old Caden came out of the camper, leaving the door open, of course, to let in the heat and flies.
“I help.”
That meant my repair would have to wait. His help is nominal, at least.
“Sure.”
He inserted himself between me and the shelf. I handed him a screwdriver, which he immediately dropped onto the ground.
“Claw hammer.”
“How about a wrench?”
“Claw hammer.” His look carried another statement which I could have interpreted as, “I asked you for a hammer, Old Man, because I wanted a hammer, and you know good and well I want the biggest, heaviest piece of iron you have, and in fact, I’d prefer a sledgehammer if there’s one over there in the toolbox so why don’t you just go get it to save time so I can try to whack on anything that will scar or dent…please?”
“What are you gonna do with it? I only have a ball-peen hammer.”
“Ball…peen…hammer.”
“Don’t drop it on your toe.” I handed it to him, but directed his attention toward some nearby rocks, which he whacked a few times before wandering off to find the deepest mudhole within sight.
At least he didn’t bang on the trailer or anything important like the ice machine that was doing its best to keep me in refreshments. I say it was doing its best, because every time Logan the five-year-old passed, she scooped out a few cubes for herself and the other kids.
I really didn’t mind them eating ice, I used to do the same myself, but I kinda wished they’d wash their hands between scoops, to wash off at least a little bit of the worm and fish slime.
Well, I guess they needed a few germs to boost their immune systems, and I wasn’t sure a little worm dirt wouldn’t help us old folks, too. I didn’t tell the War Department, the Redhead, or Taz, though. As I heard when I was a kid, what you don’t know won’t hurt you.
Now that I’ve written those words, though, I kinda need to think about them. What we didn’t know when we bought the Jayco travel trailer would have helped our decision making a couple of years ago.
