The myriad of strange and fascinating creatures covering the planet and swimming in the oceans is nothing short of wondrous. Throughout evolutionary history, a great many wonderfully weird creatures have come and gone. Suppose one explores the Cambrian period’s fossil beds. In that case, you might speculate you were studying an alien world and not our own. Nature has produced more than a few oddities since the Cambrian period. As science began to uncover our past and explore our present, perhaps no other creature alive today has sparked more curiosity than the duckbill platypus.
The platypus was well known to the native people of Australia. Still, it was a confusing mess to the first British zoologist who studied it. In 1799, George Shaw first pulled a platypus from the alcohol, preserving the specimen. His first thought was that this was a forgery or a joke. He promptly began looking for the stitching where someone had sewed a duck’s bill onto a beaver-like mammal. Their strange biology seemed too unreal to be possibly true, but here it was. In the 1800s, investigating a new species meant dissections and field observations. Today, science investigates a bit deeper. The traditional anatomy studies and field observation are still perfectly viable, but if you want the dirt on a species, you must examine the genome.
Published with open access in the journal Nature on Jan. 6, the article titled “Platypus and echidna genomes reveal mammalian biology and evolution” explores the nitty-gritty details of these odd creatures. The report covers the evolutionary history of the Earth’s only surviving monotremes. The monotremes are mammals because they have hair and produce milk. However, monotremes still have their ancestral reptilian ways: they lay eggs. The platypus is also a venomous mammal. The males have spurs on their back legs capable of delivering an intensely painful and even deadly injection.
The article’s most exciting highlights were the more detailed analysis of the sex chromosomes, egg-laying genes and milk production genes. We have the famous X and Y chromosomes, but they have five of each. The research compared these 10 sex chromosomes with other species. The platypus looks more like a chicken when it comes to sex chromosomes. Speaking of chickens, the platypus still has one fully functional vitellogenin gene; many reptiles, like birds, have three active copies. The vitellogenin genes produce the yolk of an egg, which aids in the development of the offspring. The platypus still manages to lay an egg like its reptilian ancestors. However, it must supplement its young with milk because it does not have all three vitellogenin genes working. The platypus shares the casein genes for milk production that mammals like ourselves and cows have and even has a few extra copies.
The other two vitellogenin are not technically missing; they are just broken and not functioning. Fossilized or pseudogenes are common in all genomes, and they tell the stories of a species past. Our species still produce a yolk sac in early fetal development. We also have fossilized vitellogenin genes in our genome. The article also dives into the loss of teeth, sensory genes and defensin genes used to make venom. Too much to cover here, but please explore more about this fantastic and somewhat mixed up mammal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.