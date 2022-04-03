And then there was the time when Cousin and I followed our dads through the woods in the early fall. It had been a long dry summer, and the trees just said to heck with it and dropped their leaves that covered the ground and crunched underfoot.
“Watch your step, boys.” The Old Man picked his way down a game trail and into a dry creek that held nothing but air and leaves. The steep bank took some negotiating, but by holding onto saplings with one hand and my fishing pole and a can of worms with the other, I made it.
Cousin didn’t. His feet slipped and he landed with a thump.
“Dang it!”
Uncle wasn’t much on sympathy.
“Watch your pole and don’t get tangled up in that bush.”
The Old Man was already walking down the creek and I followed.
“There’s no water in here. Where are we going?”
“Runoffs like this have deep holes every now and then. Your uncle and I figured we’d find those holes and let you boys fish ‘em. When the water dries up, fish head for those deep places to survive.”
I studied on that idea for about fifty winding yards.
“That doesn’t sound fair to the fish.”
Uncle barked a laugh.
“I guess it’s about as fair as hiding a hook in a worm and dropping it in front of them.”
We rounded a bend and the Old Man stopped. I came up beside him to see what amounted to a shallow mud hole. He pointed.
“Look, there’s a fish.”
Barely inches deep, a dorsal fin poked out of the water as something swam in circles. Uncle stepped up.
“That’s a buffalo. He got himself caught when the water went down.”
They wore typical work boots of that time, and neither worried about mud or water. The Old Man stepped into the boggy mess and grabbed the buffalo through one gill. It came out in a splash and must have weighed six or seven pounds, and looked to us kids like a whale.
“I have an idea.” Dad waved his free hand toward where we’d originally been headed. “Y’all go ahead on and I’ll meet you further down.”
He went back the way we came, toting the buffalo, while we followed Uncle. To a kid, walking through the woods is an adventure, and the fun increased because the dry watercourse wound around giant hardwoods.
We might have walked a hundred yards, or a mile, but we finally came to a section of the creek that still held water, though it was well below normal.
“You boys bait your hooks and get after it. No telling what’s trapped in there.”
Cousin and I both had tin cans full of worms we’d dug earlier in the day. We baited the hooks and pitched out away from the bank where we figured the water was the deepest. The bobbers went under almost immediately and we pulled in two big crappie.
“I figured there were black perch in here.” Uncle pulled a stringer from his pocket.
I cast again, and this time caught a small catfish. It was too small to keep, so we pitched it back and I was about to cast again when the Old Man showed up with his minnow seine over one shoulder.
“Looky here.” Cousin lifted the stringer and the fish flopped into view.
I saw the Old Man no longer had his fishing rod.
“Don’t you want to fish?”
“I figured I’d let you boys have your fun, and then we’re gonna do something else.”
For the next half hour, we caught crappie ’till the world looked level. Those that were hand sized went onto the stringer and we threw the others back. We kept the larger catfish and pitched the others back.
After a while we ran out of worms and that’s when the Old Man and Uncle unrolled the seine. Dad handed me one end and pointed. “Y’all take these and wade a big circle out there and back around.”
The long net stretched between two wooden poles about four feet tall. I looked at the water.
“I didn’t bring any other clothes and I’ll get muddy.”
“You see my legs? Your mama’s not here, is she? Be careful, and if you slip and go under, hang onto the pole and we’ll pull you out, but I doubt it’s not more’n waist deep.”
We whooped and grabbed the net and waded in. While Cousin stopped when the water reached his knees, I continued on until it reached my belt. I’d watched them seine for minnows, so I lowered one end of the net until it touched the bottom and started walking.
The net bowed as I made a 180-degree sweep back to shallow water. It came alive with fish when I was ankle deep and Uncle and the Old Man stepped in to help us pull in the net full of fish that wriggled and splashed us some more.
We picked out the largest crappie and catfish, and threw the rest back. Cousin and I carried the net and all the fishing poles back to the truck, while our dads toted the fish they could barely hold off the ground.
That night they called about a million kinfolk to come over and we had the biggest fish fry I’d ever seen. I wonder if that old creek still holds water…
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.
