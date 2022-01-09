HONEY GROVE — Books and technology can coexist, at least if the Honey Grove Library and Learning Center is anything to go by. With the addition of its new teen and technology room, the library seeks to revitalize its relevancy and address technology access issues in the community.
The library’s Teen/Tech room has scheduled hours for teens on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Teens can play games or work on other projects. The room will also serve as a way for community residents to receive basic technology classes and for middle school-aged students to learn robotics.
“With the increased reliance on technology use in schools, homes, and workplaces, our community has greater need for support with access, equipment and training. The library responds to those needs by updating our technology equipment and expanding programs while maintaining an excellent print collection,” library director Mitzi Sherwood said.
The library mission even includes technological access, marking growth in the area as an important facet of its long-term goals and growth.
“(The library aims) to provide space where members of our community can gather, interact and participate in programs and events of public interest, study and enjoyment, and to collaborate with local school districts and other community organizations,” the statement reads.
In addition to the new technology room, the library will continue existing programs, such as Library School for preschool aged children and caregivers. Summer reading camps will be offered for older students as well this year.
“We are also looking forward to more programs and activities for adults. We are surveying our community to determine needs and desires and scheduling programs and events that will be engaging and entertaining,” Sherwood said.
Despite the strong programs and new activities in place, the library faces the same obstacle that many around the country have faced: the pressure to stay relevant in a changing world. For Sherwood, that means reaching out to new residents, many of whom were brought in with the recent developments of Bois d’Arc Lake and Lake Ralph Hall.
“The people we serve in eastern Fannin County and western Lamar County will be seeing big changes in the coming years. The library wants to stay current and responsive to the needs of the people it serves. Communicating with our patrons and folks who are new to this area is a primary concern,” Sherwood said.
For those interested in giving back to the Honey Grove library, community support can take many forms. It appreciates volunteers to help with programs and library operations, responses to surveys, donations, memorials and people dropping in to check out a book or try a new program.
“For many, the library is the hub of our community. Many people new to the area make the library one of the first places they visit. Here they find answers to questions and opportunities for involvement. For others, the library has been a big part of their lives since they first learned to read. We are proud to serve, and look forward to playing a vital role in our community for years to come,” she said.
In 2022, the future of the library looks bright, and there’s a lot to look forward to.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what changes will come about for Honey Grove this year. Quite a few people are interested in bringing businesses back onto the square, and we are excited to see where that leads our little town. The Honey Grove Industrial Foundation recently funded a beautiful new mural located on the south library wall, and we want to encourage everyone who visits it to step into the library and see all that we have to offer,” Sherwood said.
