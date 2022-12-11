Winter has barely begun and already I’m dying of ennui with streamed offerings. Case in point: “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” An Amazon film that will give no one competition at any awards ceremony, the film sports Allison Janney and Kristen Bell in a cringe-worthy comedy that could compete for worst screenplay of the year. But while that one kept things in motion, “The Wonder” (Netflix) wins a prize for somnambulant of the year.
In it, Florence Pugh (having a busy year) plays an English nurse, Elizabeth “Lib” Wright, fresh from the Crimean War, sent to a rural community in Ireland to watch a “fasting girl,” whose family claims she hasn’t eaten in four months.
In Victorian England, young girls who claimed to have been without food for long periods were believed to be closer to God, and thought to have religious powers.
Hired by a group of the community’s elders, one of the first things Lib observes when she enters Anna’s home for the first time is a couple visiting the girl, strangers who offered coins for the privilege.
Fasting in the Middle Ages was attributed to some saints, like Catherine of Sienna, and was considered a sign of sanctity. Anna’s doctor, played by Toby Jones, and the rest of the elders, believe her to be a miracle, and they want Lib to reassure them.
But Lib learns the real reason Anna is fasting, the reason she is willing to die because of it, and she’s not willing to accept it.
William Byrne (Tom Burke), a journalist from the Daily Telegraph whose family perished in the Great Famine (Irish Potato Famine, 1845-49), arrives to research a story on Anna, believing her to be a hoax. Lib calls on him for help and he provides it.
Historian Joan Jacobs Brumberg, in her book, “Fasting Girls: The Emergence of Anorexia Nervosa as A Modern Disease,” (1987), was referenced by Jane Brody in a 1988 article in the New York Times, as was Carol Lawson’s article, “Anorexia: It’s Not a New Disease,” 2010.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.