Winter has barely begun and already I’m dying of ennui with streamed offerings. Case in point: “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” An Amazon film that will give no one competition at any awards ceremony, the film sports Allison Janney and Kristen Bell in a cringe-worthy comedy that could compete for worst screenplay of the year. But while that one kept things in motion, “The Wonder” (Netflix) wins a prize for somnambulant of the year.

In it, Florence Pugh (having a busy year) plays an English nurse, Elizabeth “Lib” Wright, fresh from the Crimean War, sent to a rural community in Ireland to watch a “fasting girl,” whose family claims she hasn’t eaten in four months.

