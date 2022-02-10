Pat Mayse Lake Report

Lake is 2.44 low, temps in the mid to high 40s. Bass were slow from the bank on crankbaits and small jigs. Some big females should transition into a pre-spawn pattern with the full moon next week. The days of sunshine should help some move up and the February full moon usually produces some big bites. Crappie were slow under balls of shad. They should be moving toward the spawning areas soon, look for them following the main channel and the feeder creeks. Brush and stumps in the 20 feet range should start holding a few fish for the next few weeks.

— Bruce Bullard