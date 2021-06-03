AUSTIN – Anglers across the State of Texas are gearing up for Free Fishing Day on June 5. The first Saturday in June each year allows Texans to fish on any public waterbody in the state without a fishing license.
“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries Director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”
To help celebrate Free Fishing Day, TPWD offers multiple resources to provide fun, high quality fishing opportunities to anglers of all skill levels and all ages.
A great value is the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package for Texas residents, which allows anglers to fish in fresh and salt water. It’s valid from the date of purchase through the end of the purchase month of the next license year. (Example: License purchased on March 13, 2021 expires March 31, 2022) The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center is also offering free admission on June 5.
Learn more about Free Fishing Day at TakeMeFishing.org.
If you plan on fishing in federal waters, keep in mind that a license is needed for the private recreational angler red snapper season opening June 1.
TPWD receives funds from the USFWS. TPWD prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, age, and gender, pursuant to state and federal law. To request an accommodation or obtain information in an alternative format, please contact TPWD on a Text Telephone (TTY) at (512) 389-8915 or by Relay Texas at 7-1-1 or (800) 735-2989 or by email at accessibility@tpwd.texas.gov. If you believe you have been discriminated against by TPWD, please contact TPWD, 4200 Smith School Road, Austin, TX 78744, or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office for Diversity and Workforce Management, 5275 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041.
