In 2017, when I reviewed “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” I described it as the “ideal summer popcorn movie,” “wildly funny.” So I was kinda looking forward to this summer’s sequel, sort of. These films are the films you love to hate: sex, endless violence, f-bombs. Don’t even think about taking your children. They may want to grow up to be a bodyguard, shades of Ryan Reynolds. (Who is just about the cutest thing ever — when he isn’t covered in blood.)
The only people who will be remotely interested in seeing this film are people who enjoyed the first one. But even though you may have fond memories of sitting in the dark munching popcorn and listening to Ryan Reynolds (playing bodyguard Michael Bryce) and Samuel L. Jackson (playing hitman Darius Kincaid) trade barbs, even with Salma Hayek doing some high decimal whining as the latter’s wife, be forewarned. After a half hour of endless body count, even as one actor after another does a cameo, you’ll be looking longingly at the exit.
But stop, there’s some Italian scenery worth the wait. There’s Antonio Banderas playing a Greek named Aristotle who dresses like Liberace, and wants to blow up the EU for demanding Greece pay its debt. (Wow, that premise was about the only real thought in the film.)
There’s Morgan Freeman playing Michael’s father. Well, stepfather. And then there’s the backstory on his becoming a hitman. It’s just all too much to remember. I mean, so many exploding cars, trucks, boats, bodies. And then there’s Salma whining. There’s a little sub-text here. Sonia (Kincaid’s wife) wants to be a mother. (Hold that thought.) But then neither are spring chickens. (And that one.)
Richard E. Grant makes a return appearance as Bryce’s old associate, Mr. Seifert. Sadly, that lasted only a few seconds. I got the feeling some of it was left on the cutting room floor. (A shame really, because Richard Grant can pull any film out of a hole.)
Patrick Hughes returned to direct, but it’s a shame he didn’t have much of a screenplay, just the same old shoot ’em up. I thought for a while that they were trying too hard. But in truth, it was the same film as the first. It just wasn’t as much fun the second time around.
See you at the movies.
