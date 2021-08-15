For a few hundred years, our species has been traipsing about the planet, investigating every nook and cranny in search of new species. Carl Linnaeus, the father of taxonomy, developed a naming and classification system in the 1700s that we still use today. We grouped the discoveries into various categories based chiefly on their anatomical features. This is all we had to go on since DNA and its role would not be utilized until the 1970s, and whole genome sequencing would not make an impact until the 1990s. The naturalists and anatomists living in the centuries before DNA did an excellent job of getting things right, but a few mistakes were made.
One such mistake is that of the hyrax. The hyrax is a small, somewhat heavyset little mammal that looks like a giant guinea pig. They were first scientifically described in the late 1700s. They were given the scientific name Procaviidae, which means “before the guinea pig.” Even their common name of hyrax is Greek, meaning “mouse,” so you can see that early on, we thought the hyrax was just another rodent. These little critters were also known well in Biblical times. The books of Leviticus and Deuteronomy said the hyrax, known as the coney or rock badger then, is unclean because it chews the cud and does not have split hooves. Today, we know that is actually not true, so I guess they are back on the menu?
Closer inspections over the years brought up some questions about where to place the hyrax in our classification scheme. It was noted they had three toes on the back feet and toenails that looked more like that of an elephant. Definitely not the typical claws that are seen on the five-toed rodent family. The hyrax also grew tusks from the incisor teeth, something elephants also do.
The male hyrax does not have a scrotum. They retain their testicles inside the body by the kidneys, just as male elephants do. The female’s teats are located near the armpit, which is also seen in elephants and manatees. The female hyrax also has a long gestation period, around eight months. Most rodents have short gestation periods; anyone with mice on their farm knows that.
The hyrax does not have a gallbladder, and neither do elephants. None of this anatomy made sense for a rodent. Could this tiny creature that looked like a groundhog be an elephant in disguise?
Once scientists began digging into the genomes of the hyrax, the matching anatomical features started to make sense. Genetically, the hyrax is part of the Afrotheria super-order that includes manatees and elephants. It even belongs to the Paenungulata clade with elephants and manatees. The groups split from their common ancestor about 65 million years ago, so the connection is ancient. Suppose you look at their family tree today. In that case, you would see an elephant, manatee and hyrax lumped together.
DNA doesn’t lie, and now that strange hyrax anatomy makes more sense. You can see the hyrax for yourself if you visit the Dallas Zoo. Their enclosure is fittingly right next to the elephants.
If you like strange stories that DNA figured out, Google “the whalefish mystery” by the Smithsonian. It is a story of how three species became one.
