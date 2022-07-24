Dakota Johnson is having a moment here. A career moment. Begun when she gave us that frustrated young mother on the beach in Elena Ferrante’s “The Lost Daughter.” Now comes Johnson in director Carrie Cracknell’s crisp and lively, fresh look at Jane Austen’s “Persuasion,” a film that’s had Austen fans frothing at the mouth over the liberties with both characters and script.
Cracknell, in her feature film debut, is doing a more feminist interpretation of Austen’s 1816 novel, provided by screenwriters Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, who, along with the director, wanted this Anne Elliott to have a bit more agency in her life than did women when Austen wrote about them. This Anne Elliott turns to the camera and speaks her mind, informing us how much happier she was with Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) than she has been without him,
We chuckle at her family’s introduction: a vain, narcissistic, spendthrift of a father (played by the wondrously louche Richard E. Grant) whose profligacy has forced them to lease the family’s beautiful estate and move to Bath to conserve money. Her older sister would happily paint her out of the family portrait, but her father said then people might think she died. Her little sister is married with two children, but so self-absorbed that Anne speaks Italian to her for days at a time and she doesn’t notice.
Anne Elliot is on the horns of a dilemma, which she shares with her therapy pet, a rabbit. Her Wentworth is returning from sea, a captain and a wealthy one at that. But Anne had been persuaded to give him up eight years prior because he was a sailor, without rank or prospects. And Anne has regretted every one of those years. Now he’s expected for a visit and she’s eager to see what is his state of mind. Have his feelings for her remained the same, or have they been hardened by the years? Despite being twisted this way and that with family responsibilities, she must know and accept the consequences.
Arriving also is the wealthy cousin who will inherit their father’s property and title (a baronetcy), William Elliott (Henry Golding), who is as full of himself as Wentworth is not.
Cracknell also decided to make this production color-blind, a la “Bridgerton,” another blow struck against the historical confines of Austen’s novel, and one that makes a merry collage of cousins, nephews, sisters-in-law, menfolk and guests for dinners and dancing. This young English director (born in 1980) has already distinguished herself in award-winning productions for stage. And if that wasn’t enough, she directed an award-winning production of Austrian Alban Berg’s opera “Wozzeck” for the English National Opera.
I do believe Dakota Johnson is having a moment, a serious moment to put some distance between her role in the “Fifty Shades of Grey” films and what she sees as a truer test of her mettle. I’m happy she only went as far as literature would take her this year. Jamie Dornan fled to playing a Belfast serial killer in the BBC series “The Fall.”
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.