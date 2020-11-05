Here we are, almost at the end of the year, and you can bet that the fish sense that the weather is cooling and winter is not far away. They will be feeding heavily to put on pounds to prepare for the cold.
Here in our area, we will still have some warmer days and since the fish feed heavily one day, they might skip the next day or two. During this time, it’s really a hit or miss, but if you are there on the day they are hungry, you’ll have a day that you will never forget. The best tip I know of is to just simply follow the bait and try your best to match the hatch. You might get some reaction bites and if you do, then check that fish. See if they regurgitated shad or crawfish and if they did, then you have a lure selection. If what you found was small shad, 2 inches or less, then downsize your lure.
We’ve talked about big balls of shad, and that’s pretty good, but if you can find smaller balls there will be more demand than supply and you can expect the fish to take your bait. Electronics are good, but old-school techniques work too. What I mean is keeping an eye out for birds because they will let you know the location of shad and other bait.
Remember that bass prefer irregularities which can be ledges, edges, humps, rock piles or brush piles because these examples are all good ambush sites. Even though you have baitfish patterns tied on your rods, don’t forget topwaters. Buzzbaits, prop-type and stick baits will also produce for you during a feeding frenzy.
Remember, the first frost; it’s when you want to be there with those topwaters.
Right now with water temperaturess on most of our area lakes in the high 60s to lower 70s, the fish will still be actively chasing and feeding on baitfish, shad, crawfish and bream. Ideal baits to have tied on should pattern those baitfish. As water temps drop into the 50s, boat position and multiple casts become important. I’ve noticed that on several of our lakes like Pat Mayse and Lake Crockett, crappie seem to be the main attraction. At Lake Crockett, the size of the crappie is running up to 15 inches. At Pat Mayse, crappie are still being caught in numbers with limits coming daily. Crappie jigs and live minnows are the best producers over man-made brush piles in 14 to 20 feet of water.
Be safe out there. Keep that lifejacket zipped and connected to the kill switch. I’ll see you there.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water clear; 69 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, spinners and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 6 to 18 feet near brush, rocks and boat docks. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in brush piles and near bridges in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait in 12 to 25 feet near baited holes.
Caddo: Water lightly stained; 70 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near grass beds and weed lines working jerk baits and skirted jigs in 3 to 5 feet. Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs near brush piles and timber edges. White bass are good on slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait, live bait and nightcrawlers in 7 to 20 feet fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.
Cooper: Water clear; 71 degrees; 3.64 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on wacky rigged plastic worms, medium crankbaits and skirted jigs in 6 to 15 feet. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25 to 35 feet with live bait, slabs and jigging spoons over humps, ridges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are good on cut bait and prepared bait in 11 to 25 feet.
Fork: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 1.98 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on jigs, crankbaits and spinners near heavy timber, roadbeds, brushy points and rocky shorelines. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows in 18 to 25 feet in brush piles and standing timber near creek ledges or drop-offs. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait in 12 to 24 feet.
Sulphur Springs: Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 3.07 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms and medium-sized crankbaits near brush piles, drop-offs and fallen timber. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs in 13 to 28 feet near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 6 to 18 feet.
Tawakoni: Water lightly stained; 71 to 74 degrees; 1.52 feet low. Catfish are excellent on live bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on medium-sized crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms, bladed jigs, and light-colored swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are excellent on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near ridges, flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.
Broken Bow: Elevation below normal, water 79 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 74 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, around channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow and brown trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms around creek channels, shallows and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 71 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around coves, flats, points and rocks. Crappie and white bass slow on minnows around brush structure and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver below the dam.
Texoma: Water lightly stained; 71 degrees; 3.40 feet low. Striped bass and white bass are excellent on live shad, swimbaits and slabs. Diving birds are marking feeding schools feeding on the surface throughout the lake. Largemouth bass are good fishing Texas rigged plastic worms, jigs and diving crankbaits in 16 to 28 feet with some fish moving into shallow water in the 3 to 10 feet range chasing shad. Crappie are fair on minnows near boathouses, timber, creek ledges and brush piles in 15 to 25 feet. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
