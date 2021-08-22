Monoclonal antibodies are back in the news. Gov. Greg Abbott just received an infusion after testing positive for Covid. The University of Mississippi Medical Center has opened a field hospital in its parking garage due to rising Covid cases. Half of their field hospital is a dedicated monoclonal antibody infusion center. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is setting up similar centers and pushing folks in his state to get the infusions as well.
The infusion process works best early in an infection and takes a few hours to fully complete. They keep you around for about an hour after the treatment to ensure you do not have a bad reaction, which is very rare. These infusions are very effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid. Like the vaccines, which work much better, this treatment is free, even though monoclonal antibodies are often very expensive.
Monoclonal antibodies have been around since the late 1970s, and their production earned a Nobel Prize in 1984. Today they are booming in the pharmaceutical field and helping many people with a wide variety of disorders. They go by strange names like adalimumab, trastuzumab, galcanezumab, and ustekinumab. Their story involves fusing cancerous B-cells with normal cells, immortality, animal models, selective growth media and some genetic trickery to humanize them. I have written about them in past articles and will forgo the full review. However, if you missed those, I suggest watching a video by John Nguyen titled “Monoclonal Antibody Production.” You can find it and a few others he has made by searching his name on YouTube.
Regeneron makes the monoclonal antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 that are utilized the most. The scientists at Regeneron have painstakingly searched through libraries of antibodies that bind the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. After meticulous research, they settled on two antibodies (REGN10933 and REGN10987) that bind very tightly to different viral spike proteins’ receptor binding domain (RBD) regions. The RBD is the part of the virus that must fit into your cell’s ACE 2 receptors to get inside and replicate. Blocking the RBD would stop the virus.
Regeneron’s brilliance is that they know the virus can mutate. Natural selection would favor any virus that can avoid being bound by their manufactured antibodies. Previous research has shown that SARS-CoV-2 can evolve quickly to avert a single monoclonal antibody, and many of our new variants can block some antibodies from binding to them. However, picking up mutations to avoid multiple monoclonal antibodies attached to different spike protein regions is less likely. Understanding Darwin’s game is the key, and it is apparent that they do.
If you love the details, I would suggest a few journal publications that are free to read. The first is titled “Studies in humanized mice and convalescent humans yield a SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail.” The second is titled “Antibody cocktail to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein prevents rapid mutational escape seen with individual antibodies.” Both of these are early articles centered around monoclonal antibody research in August 2020. In March, a newer article published in “Nature” was titled “Antibody resistance of SARS-CoV-2 variants B.1.351 and B.1.1.7.” It scares me a bit and shows how this virus is changing to evade antibodies. Still, one sentence near the end gave me some hope: “The activity of REGN10933 is impaired, although its combination with REGN10987 retains much of the neutralization activity.”
