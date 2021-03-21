Imagine a stranger asks you to “go buy some milk.” Seems like a simple enough task. Arriving at the dairy aisle, you realize that maybe they should have been more specific. Two percent? Whole? Skim? Organic? What if they wanted goat milk, or maybe almond — too many variables make this simple task easy to get wrong.
Now consider the supplement aisle. You read somewhere that a probiotic should help your digestion or that fish oil was good for your heart. How much? What kind? What is the difference between the $5 option and the $50 option?
The answers to all of those questions are well beyond the scope of any single article, but what I would encourage you to focus on is the “second word” when reading about supplement recommendations.
Let’s take magnesium for example, with a focus on some popular varieties. Minerals are poorly absorbed in the digestive system, so they are often combined with a second component to form a salt that our body can recognize and better absorb. This is the source of the aforementioned “second word.”
Magnesium citrate is probably the most common form of magnesium found in dietary supplements, and it’s a combination of magnesium and citric acid. Citric acid is a mild laxative, so this form is often recommended for constipation.
Magnesium glycinate is a combination of magnesium and glycine, an amino acid that acts as a calming neurotransmitter. This is often recommended for improving mental clarity and improving relaxing sleep. Right away you can see how buying a supplement intended to help you sleep can backfire and cause late night bathroom trips.
Magnesium sulfate has another name you may be more familiar with, Epsom salts. Added to bathwater, this form of magnesium helps to ease sore muscles.
Magnesium oxide also has a more common name, milk of magnesia. TAs, you probably know this form of the mineral is often used to promote digestion and ease heartburn.
Other types of magnesium exist as well, magnesium malate, taurate, sulfate, L-threonate, orotate — the list goes on. Each has a list of specific benefits and side effects, and I would encourage you to exercise caution when looking to purchase supplements.
As always, high-quality foods are your body’s best source of magnesium, and adding spinach, almonds and avocados to your nutrition plan will help boost magnesium levels without having to decipher a code. If you need to supplement, however, pay attention to the second word to ensure you are getting what your body needs. The weight of that second word can mean the difference between intended results and wasted money.
